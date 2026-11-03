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UAE ILOE calculator: How to check your unemployment insurance compensation

Lost your job? Your last working date, visa status and salary could affect your payout

Last updated:
Zainab Husain, Features Writer
4 MIN READ
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The official tool from ILOE estimates monthly payouts based on salary, insurance history and eligibility.
The official tool from ILOE estimates monthly payouts based on salary, insurance history and eligibility.
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Dubai: Lost your job in the UAE and wondering how much unemployment insurance compensation you could receive? An online calculator on the official Involuntary Loss of Employment (ILOE) website can help you estimate your potential monthly payout in just a few minutes.

For employees facing an unexpected job loss, the tool offers a simple way to understand the financial support they may be entitled to while searching for another job.

Here is how it works and how to use it.

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What is the UAE ILOE compensation calculator?

The calculator, available on the official ILOE website, estimates how much eligible employees could receive under the UAE's unemployment insurance scheme.

Under the scheme, eligible private-sector and federal government employees can receive 60 per cent of their average basic salary over the six months before losing their job, for a maximum of three consecutive months, subject to monthly limits.

The calculator does more than estimate your payout. It also asks questions about your employment termination, insurance subscription and residency status to check whether you meet some of the key conditions for receiving compensation.

How to use the ILOE compensation calculator

Step 1: Visit the official website

Go to www.iloe.ae/Calculator.aspx to access the compensation calculator.

Step 2: Select your reason for unemployment

Choose one of the following options:

  • Termination

  • Resignation

  • Disciplinary termination

Under the ILOE scheme, compensation is intended for eligible employees who lose their jobs involuntarily (terminated), rather than those who resign or are dismissed for disciplinary reasons.

Step 3: Enter your last working date

The calculator asks for two dates:

  • Your actual last working date.

  • The date you intend to submit your compensation claim.

Step 4: Confirm your insurance subscription period

You will be asked whether you completed 12 consecutive months of ILOE subscription before your last working day.

Employees must have maintained their subscription for at least 12 consecutive months and paid their premiums according to the prescribed schedule to qualify for compensation.

Step 5: Confirm your residency status

The calculator asks whether you are physically present in the UAE and have a valid visa or are within your permitted grace period.

This is important for employees whose residence visa has been cancelled after losing their job. Under UAE immigration rules, grace periods can range from 30 to 180 days, depending on the visa category:

  • 30 days: Certain other residency categories.

  • 60 days: Standard employer-sponsored residence visas.

  • 90 days: Eligible skilled workers.

  • 180 days: Certain categories, including Golden and Green Visa holders.

Step 6: Confirm whether you own the company

You must indicate whether you are an owner or partner in the establishment where your employment ended.

Step 7: Enter your basic salary for the last six months

The calculator provides six fields where you must enter your monthly basic salary, in dirhams, for the six months before your last working date.

Use the basic salary stated in your employment contract, not your total salary including allowances.

Step 8: Select your insurance category

Choose the category shown on your ILOE insurance certificate:

  • Category A: Basic salary of Dh16,000 or less.

  • Category B: Basic salary above Dh16,000.

Once you select your category, proceed to view your estimated monthly compensation.

How much ILOE compensation could you receive?

Under the scheme, eligible employees receive 60 per cent of their average basic salary over the previous six months, subject to a monthly maximum.

For Category A, the maximum compensation is Dh10,000 per month, while Category B has a maximum of Dh20,000 per month.

For example: If your basic salary was Dh5,000 per month throughout the previous six months, the calculator would estimate a monthly compensation of Dh3,000. If you remain eligible for the full three-month period, that would amount to Dh9,000 in total.

The amount may differ for employees whose basic salary changed during the six-month period or whose calculated benefit exceeds their category's monthly limit.

Does the calculator confirm your eligibility?

No, the result is only an estimate and does not constitute approval of an insurance claim. The ILOE website explains that the calculation is hypothetical and based on the information entered by the user.

When an employee submits an actual claim, the insurer makes its decision based on the information recorded in its systems and the supporting documents provided.

Employees must also continue to meet the policy's terms and conditions throughout the compensation period.

Important: Using the compensation calculator is not the same as submitting a claim. Employees must complete the actual claims process separately to request their insurance benefits.

Related Topics:
ILOEUAE Unemployment Insurance

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