Unemployment insurance now covers 93 per cent of eligible private-sector workers
Dubai: The UAE has paid more than Dh250 million in unemployment insurance compensation to approximately 28,000 workers who lost their jobs during the first nine months of 2026, the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation (MoHRE) has announced.
The ministry said total payouts under the Involuntary Loss of Employment (ILOE) Insurance Scheme had exceeded Dh620 million since compensation payments began in 2024.
The scheme now covers 93 per cent of the targeted private-sector workforce, providing financial support to employees who lose their jobs for reasons other than resignation or disciplinary dismissal.
In a statement published on its digital platforms, the ministry highlighted the scheme's role in protecting workers against the financial consequences of unexpected job losses.
Implemented in partnership with the private sector, the mandatory insurance scheme provides temporary financial assistance to eligible employees while they search for new employment.
Under the scheme, insured employees can receive monthly compensation equivalent to 60 per cent of their average basic salary over the six months preceding the loss of employment.
Payments are available for up to three months per claim, with a maximum monthly compensation of Dh10,000 for employees in the first insurance category and Dh20,000 for those in the second.
Insurance premiums start at Dh5 per month
Employees whose basic monthly salary is Dh16,000 or less must subscribe to the first insurance category, which costs Dh5 per month, excluding VAT.
Those earning a basic salary above Dh16,000 fall under the second category, with premiums of Dh10 per month, excluding VAT.
Employees are responsible for paying their insurance premiums and can choose monthly, quarterly, half-yearly or annual payment arrangements.
The scheme offers several subscription and payment channels, including its official website and mobile application, exchange centres, business service centres, ATMs, self-service kiosks and banking applications.
Who is eligible for compensation?
To qualify for unemployment benefits, employees must have maintained their insurance subscription for at least 12 consecutive months and paid all required premiums.
Workers who resign voluntarily or are dismissed for disciplinary reasons are not eligible for compensation.
Eligible employees must submit a claim to their insurance provider within 30 days of the termination of their employment relationship or the resolution of a labour complaint.
Claims are reviewed and compensation is paid within two weeks of submission, provided all eligibility requirements are met.
Payments stop if the beneficiary secures another job during the compensation period.
The ministry said the scheme was part of the UAE's broader efforts to strengthen social protection while maintaining a flexible and competitive labour market.
It also aims to improve job security, attract skilled workers and strengthen confidence in the country's employment environment.