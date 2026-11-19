Your basic salary determines gratuity, capped at two years' total wage
Question: I am currently a company manager and have been with the firm for 20 years; the company has now terminated my employment. According to my latest employment contract, my basic salary is 100,000 dirhams. Should my end-of-service gratuity be calculated based on the basic salary for each individual year or based on my final basic salary?
Answer: The end of service gratuity should be calculated based on your final basic salary of AED 100,000, not on the basic salary you received during each individual year of your 20 years of employment.
This is provided under Article 51(5) of Federal Decree-Law No. 33 of 2021 of the Labor Law, which mentions that end-of-service gratuity for employees receiving monthly, weekly or daily wages must be calculated according to the last basic wage to which the employee was entitled.
Article 51(2) establishes the following calculation for employees working full-time:
a. A wage of (21) twenty-one days for each year of the first five years of service;
b. A wage of (30) thirty days for each year exceeding such period.
However, it is important to note that the resulting amount of the end of service must not exceed 2 years total wage according to the same Article 51 (6) which provides that “It is required based on the foregoing that the end of service benefits for the foreign worker in its entirety does not exceed two years’ wage.”