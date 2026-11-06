Ask Gulf News: Can your UAE employer make you do work outside your job contract?

Rules for UAE firms with 50+ staff: Work policies, penalties, and safety measures
Question: A company employs 50 or more employees. What rules and regulations are the company required to establish concerning the organization of work? And What is the maximum period for which an employee may be assigned alternative work that is different in nature from the work agreed upon under his employment contract?
Answer: Pursuant to Article 14 of Cabinet Resolution No. (1) of 2022 concerning the Implementing Regulation of Federal Decree-Law No. (33) of 2021 on the Regulation of Labour Relations, establishments employing 50 or more employees are required to establish rules and regulations governing the organization of work. Such rules shall include, at a minimum, the following:
1. The penalties that may be imposed on violating workers and the terms and conditions for imposing these penalties.
2. The work instructions like the daily working hours, the weekly rest days, the official holidays and the necessary measures and precautions to be taken to avoid work injuries and fire hazards.
3. The criteria and rules related to promotions and rewards.
With regard to assigning an employee to work that is different in nature from the work agreed upon under his employment contract, Article 13 of the aforementioned Cabinet Resolution provides that an employer may assign an employee to such alternative work only as an exception where circumstances necessitate such assignment, including where it is necessary to prevent an accident or remedy damage caused by the employee. However, such assignment is subject to a maximum period of 90 (ninety) days per year.