Ask Gulf News: Can my employer enforce an excessive non-compete penalty?

With respect to the penalty provision, the applicable law does not prohibit the parties from agreeing on a contractual penalty for breach of a non-compete clause. Such a penalty must not be exaggerated, otherwise the court may review the circumstances and exercise its power to amend or annul the clause, according to Article (852) of Federal Decree-Law No. 25 of 2025 promulgating the Civil Transactions Law which provides that (If a penalty clause is agreed upon in case of breach of the non-competition clause, and this clause is exaggerated to the extent that it becomes a means of compelling the employee to remain with the employer for a period longer than that agreed, the court may annul or amend the clause.)