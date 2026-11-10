With global intent and a local spirit, the 12th edition of Dubai Design Week highlights connection amid a shifting world

Over at the Downtown Design grounds—celebrating its 13th edition at the Dubai Design District (d3)—highly immersive artistic spaces took center stage. While individual, large-scale brand installations featured their own distinct themes—such as Yinka Ilori’s optimistic, sun-drenched concept for Veuve Clicquot or Buccellati’s aquatic Renaissance banquet—the broader headline showcase of regional talent at the fair, the UAE Designer Exhibition, was organized under the overarching curatorial theme "Inherited Futures” and featured 30 UAE-based designers examining the intersection of traditional material heritage, ritual, and modern-day technology. The result was a showcase of premium, highly durable objects that remained rooted in local Emirati heritage while pushing boundaries of contemporary design. Curated by architect and designer AlZaina Lootah, this main theme explored how traditional crafts, materials, and inherited historical knowledge can preserve identity while actively shaping contemporary, forward-looking design. Within this vibrant creative atmosphere, the specific corporate showcases made a lasting impact. These included The Veuve Clicquot Lounge, a bold, sculptural, pop-infused installation called Chasing the Sun by British Nigerian artist Yinka Ilori, which radiated optimism and warmth. Alongside it sat Aquae Mirabiles, a breathtaking collaboration between Italian high-jewelry and silverware Maison Buccellati and English artist Luke Edward Hall. Reimagined as a contemporary nymphaeum for the fair, the exhibition transformed fine silverware and water mythology into a physical sensory environment. Hall paired custom watercolor illustrations with classical Roman-inspired statues to create an imaginary underwater Atlantis. This unique setting beautifully showcased Buccellati's celebrated, iconic Caviar silverware and tableware collection, weaving together the rich history of Italian caviar, ancient mythic figures like Neptune, the Naiads, Tiberinus, and sirens, and the pinnacle of Italian craftsmanship.