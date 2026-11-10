With global intent and a local spirit, the 12th edition of Dubai Design Week highlights connection amid a shifting world

Dubai Design Week once again honoured the multicultural identity of Dubai
A large-scale timber installation bridging traditional Japanese wood craftsmanship with public utility by Nikken Sekkei x Sobokuya; a project by the Palestinian-Turkish practice ae studio highlighting architectural circularity, transforming salvaged, reclaimed concrete rubble into striking new geometric structures to challenge ideas about waste and material longevity; and Three Gardens and a Room by Dubai-based NAO Architects, a centerpiece installation merging architecture and landscaping and winner of the annual Urban Commissions competition—these were just some of the multitude of captivating design works that took over Dubai Design District (d3) for the 12th edition of Dubai Design Week.
The annual festival, which wrapped up on November 8, once again strove to cement Dubai as the design capital of the Middle East. Under the patronage of Her Highness Sheikha Latifa bint Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, this year's festival hosted creatives from over 50 countries under an overarching theme focused on a conscious return to earth-driven materials and tactile ancestral heritage. Featured designs and exhibitions championed circular innovation through the creative adaptation of date-palm waste, recycled concrete, and indigenous clay alongside a macro trend toward acoustic, sensory-driven design. The week, which began on November 3, once again balanced historic international luxury with a fiercely independent regional narrative.
Over at the Downtown Design grounds—celebrating its 13th edition at the Dubai Design District (d3)—highly immersive artistic spaces took center stage. While individual, large-scale brand installations featured their own distinct themes—such as Yinka Ilori’s optimistic, sun-drenched concept for Veuve Clicquot or Buccellati’s aquatic Renaissance banquet—the broader headline showcase of regional talent at the fair, the UAE Designer Exhibition, was organized under the overarching curatorial theme "Inherited Futures” and featured 30 UAE-based designers examining the intersection of traditional material heritage, ritual, and modern-day technology. The result was a showcase of premium, highly durable objects that remained rooted in local Emirati heritage while pushing boundaries of contemporary design. Curated by architect and designer AlZaina Lootah, this main theme explored how traditional crafts, materials, and inherited historical knowledge can preserve identity while actively shaping contemporary, forward-looking design. Within this vibrant creative atmosphere, the specific corporate showcases made a lasting impact. These included The Veuve Clicquot Lounge, a bold, sculptural, pop-infused installation called Chasing the Sun by British Nigerian artist Yinka Ilori, which radiated optimism and warmth. Alongside it sat Aquae Mirabiles, a breathtaking collaboration between Italian high-jewelry and silverware Maison Buccellati and English artist Luke Edward Hall. Reimagined as a contemporary nymphaeum for the fair, the exhibition transformed fine silverware and water mythology into a physical sensory environment. Hall paired custom watercolor illustrations with classical Roman-inspired statues to create an imaginary underwater Atlantis. This unique setting beautifully showcased Buccellati's celebrated, iconic Caviar silverware and tableware collection, weaving together the rich history of Italian caviar, ancient mythic figures like Neptune, the Naiads, Tiberinus, and sirens, and the pinnacle of Italian craftsmanship.
The festival’s flagship platform Abwab, which means “doors” in Arabic, returned under the theme ‘In Other Words,’ exploring human communication through material, form and symbol rather than written text. Curated by Caoimhe CJ Reynolds and Alexie Glass-Kantor in Atrium 7, the exhibition brought together five distinct regional practices into a single shared dialogue: Dalia Rafeh's Shhhhhhhh used a massive seven-meter red light sculpture of the Arabic letter ش to contemplate commands of silence; Kanaka Raghavan's Cheent Devanagari examined typography by layering translucent, block-printed textiles that shifted as viewers walked around them; VARUSSI Studio's Taleem transformed the traditional coded shorthand of Kashmiri weavers into an immersive walk-through architectural structure; UBIK's Non/sense created an installation around cryptic textual phrases that intentionally resisted direct interpretation to treat text as a physical canvas; and Grace Shieh's A Library of Paper Memories utilized handmade paper to investigate how physical, fragile objects store personal and cultural memory over time.
A standout experimental exhibition during Dubai Design Week was Herding the Unheard: Traces of an Unwritten Language, presented by cultural platform Avid Learning ME and Dakhnii Diaries, a research-led craft and culture lab founded by Varsha Rani Solanki, focused on the Deccan plateau, indigenous Deccani sheep wool ecologies, and the Kuruba shepherd community in Karnataka, India. The immersive design research installation focused on the acoustic language shared between pastoralists and their animals. Translating an endangered oral tradition into soundscapes, black wool textiles, and tactile artifacts, the project beautifully established a dialog between the pastoral landscapes of India’s Deccan region and the desert craftsmanship of the Arabian Peninsula.
The fair featured a key event celebrating the region’s growing hospitality and design landscape, and its increasingly influential role in the international interiors industry. The event marked the debut of Heimtexti, Messe Frankfurt’s leading international trade fair for home and contract textiles, at Downtown Design Dubai. The focus was on the Heimtextil Trends 27/28 developed by Alcova, their key themes and creative impulses. Under the title ‘The Performance of Everyday Living’, they explore how spaces can do more without asking more of us.
A major highlight of the talk series at Downtown Design’s The Forum was an intimate, "in-conversation" dialogue featuring global interior design icon Katharine Pooley, moderated by The Kurator’s own Khemena Ahmed. Pooley took the stage to address the rapid evolution of premium spaces, detailing how shifting paradigms in how we live, work, and unwind are dramatically reshaping high-end residential projects. Her talk championed the integration of authentic, ancestral craftsmanship within modern design frameworks—a trend found throughout the works on show during Dubai Design Week—emphasizing that true luxury relies entirely on meticulous personal storytelling and an emotional connection within a home and a space.