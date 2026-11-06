Flaer makes its Dubai debut at Downtown Design 2026

Flaer unveils its cosmopolitan vision at Downtown Design Dubai 2026
Following its introduction at Milan Design Week in April, Flaer unveils its wider collection at Downtown Design from 4–8 November 2026. Presented through four curated settings, the regional debut introduces the brand’s vision for cosmopolitan living ahead of its Dubai showroom opening.
A premium furniture brand from Sobha Group, Flaer draws inspiration from cultures and perspectives gathered across the world. Bringing these influences into dialogue, the brand creates furniture that reflects a life shaped by many places, yet entirely its own. Flaer’s design philosophy, built on the creative direction from its Milan Design Studio, is rooted in balance, restraint, and emotional resonance, giving rise to pieces that elevate the spaces they inhabit.
Building on more than five decades of Sobha Group’s expertise in interiors, bespoke furniture and fully integrated manufacturing, Flaer produces its collections within a dedicated hub in the UAE. Advanced Industry 4.0 manufacturing systems, European engineering standards and cutting-edge industrial technology give the brand complete control over every stage of production.
“Flaer began with a clear ambition: to create a design brand from Dubai that belongs on the global stage,” says Ravi Menon, Chairman of Sobha Group.
“By bringing together Milan’s design culture and Sobha’s manufacturing expertise, we have the creative and technical foundations to realise that ambition. The result is a brand with its own identity, shaped by different cultures and uncompromising in its execution. Our debut at Downtown Design brings that vision to life, introducing the collection and way of living to the region for the first time.”
Flaer’s collection balances gentle volumes and tactile materials. Its “Soft Elegance” is expressed through fluid forms and carefully calibrated colour palettes, bringing warmth and quiet refinement to each piece.
At Downtown Design, this approach takes shape across a 300 m² presentation conceived as an open arcade of arches, giving form to the life that unfolds around the products. Under the theme “Between Spaces, Places and Matter”, four distinct product settings allow visitors to experience a culturally fluent, personal, and sensorial way of living.
Each setting evokes a specific time of day through a play of colours, light and sound, offering visitors different perspectives on the collection. The Celebration sets the scene for morning through dark timber, coffee-toned glass and softly neutral upholstery, creating depth and warmth. The Gathering, representing noon, combines avocado marble and tobacco oak in a social daytime atmosphere.
The Sanctuary moves into evening with terracotta tones and deep leather shades, creating an intimate atmosphere centred on comfort and retreat. The Occasion closes the day with Calacatta marble, honey oak and softly layered upholstery, bringing a lighter, more polished character to the final setting.
“Our ambition is for Flaer to earn a lasting place in homes and projects internationally. That means building a collection with a recognisable identity, where pieces sit naturally within existing interiors or come together to create a complete setting,” comments Anuj Jain, CEO of Sobha Furniture and Flaer. “Downtown Design is our first opportunity to bring that experience to the region, allowing architects, designers and clients to discover its comfort, materiality and detail firsthand. Our forthcoming Dubai showroom will give that relationship a permanent home.”
Following Downtown Design, Flaer’s upcoming showrooms will offer the design community and clients the opportunity to explore the collection in greater depth, discover its materials and finishes, and work with the team on future projects. This launch marks the beginning of Flaer’s journey to establish a distinct design presence across the region and beyond.
Discover Flaer at Downtown Design, Booth D12, from 4–8 November 2026.
For more about Flaer, visit flaer.com or follow on Instagram @flaerglobal.