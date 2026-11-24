Through initiatives such as Curious Studio, IQOS and Philip Morris International (PMI), the company behind the brand, are exploring how art, design, technology and cultural collaborations can create new ways of engaging with its adult consumer community.

Conceived as part art, part experiment, Curious Studio explores how different cultures, disciplines and perspectives can combine to create something entirely new. While the journey has begun in Dubai, with the work of 14 international collaborators, including UAE-based DJ Karrouhat, it will culminate at Milan Design Week in April 2027, where a collective artwork shaped by thousands of individual contributions will be unveiled.

Sometimes, the most interesting creative journeys begin with a question. And that is what happened when international artists, AI and human imagination came together around one intriguing question: what’s the most curious thing about you? The answer is taking shape and will culminate early next year, thanks to Curious Studio, a new global creative initiative by IQOS and new-media art studio OUCHHH Collective, which made its debut at Dubai Design Week 2026. Blending art, technology and human interaction, the project invites people to move beyond being spectators and become active participants in an evolving collective artwork.

“If I think about the cities around the world, Dubai is one that truly embodies the idea of curiosity,” he explains. “It is an open city that is constantly reinventing itself, exploring new possibilities and welcoming people and perspectives from around the world.”

Dubai was a natural choice for PMI to unveil its creative endeavour.

“Curiosity is the central idea behind IQOS,” says Andre Dahan, Vice President, Category Marketing, Heat-Not-Burn at PMI. “And CURIOUS STUDIO is the physical expression of that idea. Through our collaboration with creative talents from across the region, we bring together different perspectives and encourage an open-minded approach to discovery.”

The diversity of the group initially presented a challenge: How would artists with such different approaches find common ground in a short time?

The project began in Venice, where 14 collaborators from different countries and creative disciplines came together for a three-day workshop. Each was invited to explore the concept of curiosity through their individual creative practices.

It is this spirit of exchange that Curious Studio hopes to capture.

For her, design weeks are about much more than displaying finished products. They create opportunities for people to meet, exchange ideas and develop relationships that can lead to new businesses, studios and collaborations.

This year's Dubai Design Week explored how design connects people, places and language, reflecting her belief that human connection deserves renewed attention in an increasingly fast-paced, technology-driven world. “Somewhere along the lines, have we lost something at the expense of meaning and physical connection with other human beings?” asks Carella.

Natasha Carella, Director of Dubai Design Week, has witnessed the city's evolution first-hand. Supported by academic institutions, cultural organisations, government initiatives and private-sector participation, the UAE’s contemporary design ecosystem has evolved over the years into a vibrant community.

For Ferdi Alici, Founder and Director and creative force behind OUCHHH COLLECTIVE, the answer emerged organically.

Participants, he said, began connecting almost immediately, exchanging ideas and inspiring one another without any formal direction. The result: unexpected creative partnerships.

"It was purely inspirational," he recalled.

Four of the collaborators are from the Middle East, allowing their work to reach a wider audience while highlighting the growing creative energy emerging from this part of the world.

The Dubai edition will showcase work developed through this international collaboration, with OUCHHH Collective using its technology to reveal hidden patterns and connections between the individual contributions.

OUCHHH Collective has created large-scale public artworks that combine art, science, technology and data. Its installations have appeared in cities including Tokyo, New York, Sao Paulo and Dubai, while its collaborations have included institutions such as NASA and CERN.

Just as artists of earlier centuries used pigments and brushes to interpret the world around them, contemporary creators have access to algorithms, AI and vast volumes of data as new artistic tools. "Data as paint, algorithm as brush," he explained, describing the philosophy behind the studio's work.

However, he is keen to emphasise that technology does not replace the human imagination.

OUCHHH's work explores how human responses, including brainwaves, bodily reactions and facial expressions, can be incorporated into creative processes. Its multidisciplinary team includes AI artists, engineers, academics, poets and data scientists, all working towards a common artistic vision.

"The most important thing is that interaction has to be part of the story," Ferdi explained.