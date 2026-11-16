Cairo's design week books a colour obsessive and a Kilimanjaro climber

Mahdavi understands something that much of the design industry occasionally forgets: colour is never just decoration. It can be theatrical, emotional and even architectural. The Iranian-French designer has built an international reputation on spaces that refuse to behave themselves, from the Gallery at Sketch to Ladurée and Rome's Villa Medici. When the Sketch interior was reimagined in 2022, Mahdavi collaborated with artist Yinka Shonibare on a new scheme of copper, gold and yellow, accompanied by Shonibare's artistic intervention. The new colour was neither yellow nor gold, Mahdavi suggested. It was warmth.