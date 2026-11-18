Abu Dhabi's MBZUAI seeks art blending science, AI, and heritage
Abu Dhabi: The Mohamed bin Zayed University of Artificial Intelligence (MBZUAI) in Abu Dhabi has launched an international open call for a sculpture or installation with a total budget of up to $250,000. The call was announced ahead of Frieze Abu Dhabi, one of the region’s biggest art events.
The selected work will be installed in an indoor, atrium-style space in the university’s new cultural center, which is scheduled to open in 2027.
Once finished, it will be acquired into MBZUAI’s permanent collection.
Three themes for the artists
Artists are asked to engage with the identity and ambitions of the university through at least one of three themes.
The first is the United Arab Emirates, including its landscape, heritage and communities.
The second is the university’s own mission in artificial intelligence and scientific inquiry. The third is the wider history of science and computation, including the relationship between art, mathematics and machines.
Where science meets art
Dekyi (Hong) Liang, the university’s Vice President and Chief of Staff, said the commission reflects a wish to build a campus where science and culture meet. “Art has always been part of that story of human endeavor,” she said, adding that the university wants students, researchers and visitors to experience ambition that is “tangible.”
MBZUAI was founded in 2019 to push the frontiers of AI research. It enrolled its first graduate students in 2021 and opened a highly selective undergraduate program in 2025.
Today it has nearly 1,000 students from more than 70 countries. According to Ms Liang, it is also the university’s responsibility to cultivate a culture that embraces creativity and innovation alongside its scientific work.
A collection going back centuries
The commission builds on an existing art collection and a set of special collections. The art collection holds works dating back to 1925, while the special collections go all the way back to the 13th century. Together they explore connections between the arts and sciences and document the human pursuit of knowledge, creativity and research.
Jasmine Soliman, the university’s Head of Art, Archives and Special Collections, said the open call was designed as an extension of that collection. She described it as a century of works by artists who approach science through research, method and technique, and who treat knowledge as both an intellectual tradition and a material practice.
The new work will be site-specific, made for a cultural center that will host exhibitions, performances and public programs. According to Ms Soliman, this comes as MBZUAI grows into a comprehensive university, with the humanities and social sciences among its academic divisions.
Two stage application process
The call is open to artists, teams and collectives from around the world who are 18 or older and have experience delivering large-scale public sculpture or installation projects. The application process has two stages. In the first, artists submit only their qualifications and experience, and no concept proposal is required.
A shortlist of finalists will then be invited to develop detailed proposals, and each of them will receive a $5,000 honorarium.
Applications must be submitted through an online form by 5 p.m. Gulf Standard Time on 18 December 2026.
The final selection panel will consist of Ms Liang, Ms Soliman and Dominic Xie, the university’s Campus Development and Architecture Project Manager. The panel will also include Dyala Nusseibeh, Director of Frieze Abu Dhabi.