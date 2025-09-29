Abu Dhabi welcomes Dh550M exhibition featuring precious artworks from Van Gogh, Kahlo and more

It will be held at the Bassam Freiha Art Foundation
Next month, from 1–2 October, Abu Dhabi is set to host a truly historic event: Sotheby’s first-ever public Fine Art exhibition in the city. Held at the Bassam Freiha Art Foundation, the showcase brings together six of the world’s most revered artists—Vincent van Gogh, Paul Gauguin, Frida Kahlo, Edvard Munch, René Magritte, and Camille Pissarro—with works collectively valued at $150 million. “As Sotheby’s extends its presence and activities in the Middle East, this exciting exhibition underscores our commitment to bringing masterpiece works of art to the region. Very fittingly, the paintings that will be on view come from some of the world’s most prestigious private collections. We are deeply honored to have been entrusted with these works and equally honoured to present them here in Abu Dhabi.” Charles F Stewart and Sotheby's CEO said in a statement.
Each work boasts a celebrated history. Munch’s striking landscape comes from Leonard A. Lauder’s legendary collection. Van Gogh’s and Gauguin’s pieces hail from Cindy and Jay Pritzker, known for their transformative cultural contributions. Magritte’s iconic “Le Jockey perdu” is from Kay and Matthew Bucksbaum, long-time art patrons. Many pieces have never been seen in the Middle East, and three haven’t been public for over 50 years.
Van Gogh’s Romans Parisiens (Les Livres jaunes) (1887) is one of only nine paintings featuring books as the main subject—a subtle self-portrait of the voracious reader himself. Estimated at $40–60M, it’s the largest still life of his to hit auction in over a decade.
El sueño (La cama) (1940) captures Kahlo’s trademark blend of personal pain and surreal beauty. Painted after her divorce from Diego Rivera, the reclining figure entwined with green vines floats beneath a skeleton with dried flowers, symbolizing life and death. This evocative piece could set a new record for the artist and any female artist at auction.
Gauguin’s La Maison de Pen du, gardeuse de vache (1889) from Brittany marks a turning point in his style, while Pissarro’s Bords de l’Oise à Pontoise (1872) captures the Impressionist shift toward expressive brushwork and luminous palettes. Both hail from the Pritzker collection.
Munch’s Sankthansnatt Johannisnacht (1901–03) evokes the haunting half-light of St. John’s Eve in Norway, while Magritte’s Le Jockey perdu (1942) explores the surreal with a dreamlike horse-and-rider motif, showcasing his mastery of mystery and technical precision.
This Abu Dhabi exhibition offers a rare opportunity to experience art history up close before the works continue to London, Paris, and New York for Sotheby’s November auctions
