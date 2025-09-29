Abu Dhabi welcomes Dh550M exhibition featuring precious artworks from Van Gogh, Kahlo and more

Next month, from 1–2 October, Abu Dhabi is set to host a truly historic event: Sotheby’s first-ever public Fine Art exhibition in the city. Held at the Bassam Freiha Art Foundation, the showcase brings together six of the world’s most revered artists—Vincent van Gogh, Paul Gauguin, Frida Kahlo, Edvard Munch, René Magritte, and Camille Pissarro—with works collectively valued at $150 million. “As Sotheby’s extends its presence and activities in the Middle East, this exciting exhibition underscores our commitment to bringing masterpiece works of art to the region. Very fittingly, the paintings that will be on view come from some of the world’s most prestigious private collections. We are deeply honored to have been entrusted with these works and equally honoured to present them here in Abu Dhabi.” Charles F Stewart and Sotheby's CEO said in a statement.