8 desk gadgets that you'll actually love at work, UAE 2025

From smart lighting to ergonomic stands, our guide has you covered
Sick of staring at the same desk, fighting fatigue, and surviving endless Zoom calls? It’s time to upgrade your workspace with gadgets that actually make work enjoyable. From smart lighting that spares your eyes to ergonomic stands that keep your posture in check, these desk essentials turn mundane office hours into a productivity playground. Forget the backaches, low batteries, and messy cables, these innovations are all about comfort, convenience, and a little bit of fun. Your desk isn’t just a workstation; it’s a vibe. Dive in and discover 8 office gadgets that make work fun and comfy in the UAE 2025.
Shop with Amazon Prime for free, fast delivery and get your products delivered in time.
The reMarkable Paper Pro Bundle is designed to transform the way you take notes, sketch, and read, combining the tactile pleasure of writing on paper with the convenience of digital technology. At its core is the 11.8-inch reMarkable Paper Tablet, featuring a large E Ink display that mimics the feel of real paper, reduces eye strain, and includes an adjustable front light for comfortable use in any environment. The slim, lightweight design makes it portable, while the long-lasting battery keeps you powered for up to two weeks. Paired with the Marker Plus Pen with Eraser, this bundle delivers an authentic pen-on-paper experience, complete with a built-in eraser and a finely textured grip for extended writing sessions. Ideal for professionals, students, and creatives alike, the bundle ensures digital note-taking, annotation, and sketching, making your workflow more intuitive, organised, and efficient.
The Elgato Stream Deck Neo is a powerful productivity tool designed to help professionals streamline workflows and work smarter, not harder. Featuring eight fully customisable keys and two touch-sensitive points, it allows you to automate repetitive tasks, launch applications, or control multiple programs with a single tap. So, you can manage Word, Excel, PowerPoint, Teams, Zoom, Spotify, or other essential apps, the drag-and-drop setup makes it effortless to personalise your workspace and optimize efficiency. Compatible with both Mac and PC, the Stream Deck Neo is ideal for multitaskers, remote workers, and office professionals who need a central command hub for their daily digital tasks. By minimising clicks, switching between windows, and juggling multiple tools, it reduces friction in your workflow, saves time, and keeps you focused. Compact yet versatile, this gadget transforms your desk into a streamlined productivity powerhouse, making complex tasks simple and everyday work noticeably faster.
The HEYMIX TECH 800W USB-C Charging Station is a must-have for modern workspaces, offering powerful, efficient charging for all your devices. Equipped with 10 ports, including high-speed USB-C outputs up to 140W, it can simultaneously charge laptops, smartphones, tablets, and other gadgets without slowing down. The charger intelligently delivers the right wattage for each device, ensuring fast and safe charging. The design reduces cable clutter, making your desk cleaner and more organised. Perfect for professionals juggling multiple devices in an office or remote workspace, the HEYMIX TECH charging station keeps you powered through long workdays and virtual meetings. With its combination of speed, versatility, and convenience, this charging hub is an essential tool for staying efficient, connected, and ready for anything at your desk.
The Sperax Walking Vibration Pad with APP is an under-desk treadmill and vibration machine designed to keep professionals active and energised throughout the workday. This 4-in-1 portable device allows you to walk, lightly jog, or engage in vibration exercises while working, helping to combat fatigue, improve circulation, and support overall wellness without leaving your desk. Its smart APP integration lets you track steps, speed, and calories, providing real-time feedback to optimize your daily activity. Compact and portable, it fits neatly under most desks, making it ideal for home offices or small workspaces. So, you can take conference calls, responding to emails, or brainstorming on your laptop, the Sperax Walking Vibration Pad promotes movement and energy, helping to prevent the physical strain and sedentary habits associated with long hours at a desk. Stay productive, healthy, and active without interrupting your workflow.
The Luxafor Bluetooth LED Busy Light Indicator is a productivity tool for modern professionals seeking focus and uninterrupted work time. This wireless device clearly signals your availability to colleagues with customisable LED colors, helping to minimise distractions in open offices, home workspaces, or hybrid setups. So, from a Do Not Disturb mode, on a video call, or deep in focused work, Luxafor communicates your status instantly, reducing unnecessary interruptions and improving workflow efficiency. Its Bluetooth connectivity ensures easy integration with PCs, Macs, and popular apps such as Teams, Zoom, Slack, and more. Simple to set up and highly versatile, the indicator can also be programmed to alert you of messages, reminders, or tasks with different colors and patterns. Compact yet highly effective, the Luxafor Busy Light helps you reclaim your focus, streamline communication, and create a more organised, productive, and professional workspace.
The BENKS Infinity Pro Magnetic iPad Stand is the companion for anyone who wants to get more from their iPad. So, work, watch or create, this stand keeps your iPad secure with its strong magnetic mount while giving you the freedom to rotate 360° for the perfect viewing angle — portrait or landscape. It’s fully adjustable and foldable, making it easy to carry from your desk to a meeting or even a café. Compatible with iPad Pro 11” (1st–4th Gen) and iPad Air 11” (4th–6th Gen), it transforms your tablet into a versatile workstation, reducing neck and wrist strain and making multitasking a breeze. Sleek, portable, and incredibly practical, the BENKS Infinity Pro stand isn’t just a gadget — it’s a productivity booster that keeps you comfortable, organized, and ready to tackle your day.
The Anovara Standing Desk is a solid way to take control of your workspace, helping you stay active, focused, and productive throughout the day. Measuring 100 x 60 cm, this sturdy desk offers plenty of room for your laptop, monitor, and office essentials, while its height-adjustable design lets you switch effortlessly between sitting and standing positions. Whether you’re in a home office or corporate workspace, the desk promotes better posture, reduces fatigue, and helps combat the negative effects of long hours at a desk. The black finish adds a modern touch, and blends with any office décor, and the simple adjustment mechanism makes transitioning between heights smooth and easy.
The BenQ ScreenBar Halo 2 LED Monitor Light is designed to make your workspace smarter, healthier, and more comfortable. This space-saving light bar sits neatly on top of your monitor and provides adjustable brightness and colour temperature to suit any environment, reducing eye strain and fatigue during long hours at your desk. Unlike traditional desk lamps, it eliminates screen glare, allowing you to work late into the night without compromising visual comfort. The Halo 2 features a wireless controller for easy adjustments and is USB-powered, making it convenient and cable-free. Perfect for professionals, students, and creatives alike, it enhances focus, reduces tension, and creates a more ergonomic work setup. Compact yet highly effective, the BenQ ScreenBar Halo 2 transforms your monitor into a well-lit, eye-friendly workstation — a simple upgrade that makes every workday easier, more productive, and much more enjoyable.
Our recommendations are independently chosen by Gulf News editors. If you decide to shop through links on our website, we may earn an affiliate commission, as we are part of Amazon Services LLC Associates Program.
Also In This Package
Sign up for the Daily Briefing
Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox