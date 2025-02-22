GOLD/FOREX
5 gym pet peeves that make everyone roll their eyes— guilty of any?

For the love of all things muscular, don't offer feedback unless you're a trainer

Last updated:
Lakshana N Palat, Assistant Features Editor
2 MIN READ
The rules of the gym are simple: Clean up after yourself and don't offer unsolicited advice.
Pexels.com

Gym etiquette isn’t rocket science; it’s just common sense with a side of courtesy. Here’s your guide to being the person everyone silently thanks for not making leg day worse than it already is.

DO: Wipe down your equipment

Ever jumped on a machine only to be greeted by a fresh pool of sweat? Exactly. It's not fun trying to do a bicep curl while wondering if you will catch a new strain of something. Use a towel or sanitising wipes—your gym probably provides them. If not, time to invest in a towel.

DON’T: Hog the machines

If you’re texting, scrolling, or contemplating life between sets for five minutes straight, someone is definitely side-eyeing you. If the gym is busy, be courteous and let others work in between your sets. Or, you know, just do your reps and move on.

DO: Rerack your weights

Dubai-based Connie O’ Toole recalls the exhaustion of gathering plates like she was training for a scavenger hunt. “It’s simple: Put the plates back when you're done. No one should have to perform an unplanned warm-up just to clean up after you.”

DON’T: Blast your music, or start singing alone

Yes, most gyms have background music. You probably have your own too. But blasting your personal playlist on a speaker? No. Dubai-based Apoorva Mathur recalls a guy placing his speaker right next to her as she struggled through push-ups.

To make it worse? It was 6 AM, and he tried to get her to sing along. Please never be that person, she pleads.

DO: Give people space

If someone’s mid-deadlift, don’t hover waiting for their barbell to drop. Respect the bubble, it’s an unspoken gym rule.

 DO: Wear proper gym attire

Flip-flops? No. Jeans? Absolutely not. The gym has a dress code, and it includes shoes that won’t cause you to wipe out mid-squat.

DON’T: Leave a mess in the locker room

Towels, protein shake spills, and stray socks belong in your bag, not spread out like a crime scene, appear to be the common complaints. Clear up after yourself.

DO: Be encouraging

If you see someone lifting something impressive, a simple ‘nice work’ can go a long way. Just don’t turn it into a coaching session.

