5 gym pet peeves that make everyone roll their eyes— guilty of any?

For the love of all things muscular, don't offer feedback unless you're a trainer
Gym etiquette isn’t rocket science; it’s just common sense with a side of courtesy. Here’s your guide to being the person everyone silently thanks for not making leg day worse than it already is.
DO: Wipe down your equipment
Ever jumped on a machine only to be greeted by a fresh pool of sweat? Exactly. It's not fun trying to do a bicep curl while wondering if you will catch a new strain of something. Use a towel or sanitising wipes—your gym probably provides them. If not, time to invest in a towel.
DON’T: Hog the machines
If you’re texting, scrolling, or contemplating life between sets for five minutes straight, someone is definitely side-eyeing you. If the gym is busy, be courteous and let others work in between your sets. Or, you know, just do your reps and move on.
DO: Rerack your weights
Dubai-based Connie O’ Toole recalls the exhaustion of gathering plates like she was training for a scavenger hunt. “It’s simple: Put the plates back when you're done. No one should have to perform an unplanned warm-up just to clean up after you.”
DON’T: Blast your music, or start singing alone
Yes, most gyms have background music. You probably have your own too. But blasting your personal playlist on a speaker? No. Dubai-based Apoorva Mathur recalls a guy placing his speaker right next to her as she struggled through push-ups.
To make it worse? It was 6 AM, and he tried to get her to sing along. “Please never be that person,” she pleads.
DO: Give people space
If someone’s mid-deadlift, don’t hover waiting for their barbell to drop. Respect the bubble, it’s an unspoken gym rule.
DO: Wear proper gym attire
Flip-flops? No. Jeans? Absolutely not. The gym has a dress code, and it includes shoes that won’t cause you to wipe out mid-squat.
DON’T: Leave a mess in the locker room
Towels, protein shake spills, and stray socks belong in your bag, not spread out like a crime scene, appear to be the common complaints. Clear up after yourself.
DO: Be encouraging
If you see someone lifting something impressive, a simple ‘nice work’ can go a long way. Just don’t turn it into a coaching session.
