Worried that you’re too desk-bound to stay fit? Think again. A few clever moves during your workday can keep you energised and help you feel your best - all without extra gym time. Take it from Dubai-based Sagar Mehta: The public relations professional goes for a brisk walk around the office, every two hours. It clears up the brain fog as he says, and sometimes, he does break into a slight run, too. Nothing that leaves him out of breath, of course. Similarly, Maggie Dreyden, an Abu Dhabi-based professional, doesn’t mind walking up two flights of stairs, instead of taking the elevator. “It isn’t much, I know, but it just feels so good and I feel a lot more awake by the time I enter the office,” she says.

As Munquith Mohammed, a general practitioner at Aster Clinic Bur Dubai says, there are several easy things that you can do, to keep fit while at work. It's all about stretching or walking during short breaks, using standing desks, and even neck exercises, which can really sooth that stiffness in your neck. And don't forget, focused breathing can really help too. If you set your own goals and do such simple things daily you will see results from healthy habits!

So, don’t let your work hours hold you back from staying fit. Ready to give it a shot? Here’s how to sneak fitness into your daily routine, without breaking a sweat.

Desk stretches

A little stretching goes a long way in fighting stiffness and stress, explains Nora Lindsey, a fitness enthusiast and gym trainer and Munquith. “Try a quick stretch for your neck, shoulders, and back right at your desk. Reach both arms up, roll your shoulders back, or try a gentle side stretch. These small moves wake up your muscles, helping you feel limber and more focused, says Lindsey.

Remember to always pay attention to your body; if you experience persistent pain or strain, addressing it early can prevent more serious issues later, adds Mathilde Valade, an osteopath from Dubai's Wellth Clinic.

Take the stairs: Your secret cardio

No doubt, the elevator is always a tempting offer. Yet, Lindsey explains, each climb burns calories, boosts heart health and tones your leg muscles. Elaborating further, she says, “Unlike walking on a flat surface, climbing stairs requires more effort from your muscles and cardiovascular system. Each step engages your glutes, calves, hamstrings, and quads, which helps to tone and strengthen your lower body over time. Moreover, the quick bursts of effort increase your heart rate, giving you a cardio boost that can improve heart health and stamina.”

So, there you go. Stair climbing is an efficient calorie burner, with benefits comparable to short bursts of jogging or brisk walking.

Power walks: Turbocharge your breaks

On your next coffee run, turn it into a brisk walk around the building. This mini cardio session wakes you up, boosts your metabolism, and helps combat those afternoon slumps, says Lindsey. Bonus points if you bring a colleague along – you’ll both feel refreshed and ready to tackle the rest of the day. As Valade, advises, don't stay in one position for too long!

Stretch bands and mini weights

Keep a stretch band or a pair of light weights in your desk drawer for a quick strength boost. You can do seated leg lifts, arm curls, or even resistance band stretches to build strength without leaving your workspace, adds Lindsey. “They might look unassuming, but they offer effective, low-impact resistance that can help improve muscle tone and endurance. Resistance bands, for instance, can engage multiple muscles at once, helping to strengthen the arms, core, and legs without adding bulk.”

Here's how to pull this off and why it works:

• Slide a resistance band around your thighs or ankles.

• Lift each leg individually or both legs together.

• This move targets your quads, hamstrings, and core.

• Provides a quick burn to strengthen and improve leg flexibility.

• Offers a refreshing break for your lower body after long periods of sitting.

Chair squats

These squats focus on your lower body, especially your quads, glutes, hamstrings, and calves. Image Credit: Shutterstock

Every time you get up from your chair, turn it into a squat. These short, simple squats engage your lower body muscles, helping to strengthen and tone without making you break a sweat. It’s subtle, quick, and effective, says Lindsey.

These squats focus on your lower body, especially your quads, glutes, hamstrings, and calves. Each time you squat, you’re engaging these major muscles, which helps tone, strengthen, and improve endurance over time. “It also activates your core as you balance, helping you improve overall stability. Moreover, by standing up and squatting down in a slow, controlled manner, you increase blood flow and prevent stiffness in your hips and knees - a win for anyone working long hours at a desk,” adds Lindsey.

A few more tips for success…

Here are a couple of tips from the experts:

Sneak in sneakers

Dress for success … in comfort! Wear clothes you can actually move in, or stash a pair of sneakers at your desk to slip on whenever it’s time to get moving. You’ll be ready for a quick stretch or spontaneous stair climb without missing a beat.

Get comfortable standing

Standing doesn’t have to be so painful. A cushioned floor mat or supportive insoles can work wonders to keep your feet and legs comfortable, during standing breaks. You can bid foot fatigue goodbye!

Get a co-worker for company

Workouts are always more fun with a little backup. Image Credit: Shutterstock

How about a co-worker who can also be your workout-at-work friend? Whether it's sending each other friendly reminders or hyping each other up to take mini movement breaks, a partner helps keep you both on track and motivated. Moreover, it’s always more fun with a little backup.

Schedule some me-move time