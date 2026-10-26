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Daiso Japan unveils 3,000 halloween essentials for a spook-tacular celebration

Halloween guide to get your costumes, decorations, and trick-or-treat essentials ready

Last updated:
Friday
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Daiso Japan unveils 3,000 halloween essentials for a spook-tacular celebration

Daiso Japan, the No. 1 Japanese value store in the UAE, is your one-stop Halloween destination, with over 3,000 Halloween items to explore at affordable prices, with most items starting from just Dh7.50.

Turn your home into a haunted house

From cute orange pumpkins to seriously spooky decorations, discover standing and hanging ghouls, skeletons, skulls, colourful spider webs in different sizes, creepy spiders, insects, and so much more. Whether you want scary or playful, Daiso Japan has it all!

Find your spook-tacular costume

Dress to impress (or scare!) with exciting new Halloween costumes for adults and kids, plus hats, headbands, face masks, fake blood, Halloween makeup, and an incredible variety of accessories to complete your look. Even your furry friends can join the fun with adorable Halloween pet costumes!

Get trick-or-treat ready

No Halloween is complete without treats! Grab pumpkin buckets, Halloween-themed bags, and fun accessories to make trick-or-treating extra exciting for the little ones.

Set the scene for a boo-tiful party

Hosting a Halloween gathering? Discover themed plates, cups, party decorations, festive ornaments, and pumpkin-shaped baking moulds to create deliciously spooky treats.

Don't forget the cute & creepy finds

Halloween isn't always scary! Explore adorable Halloween keychains, cute Disney and Sanrio character items, pumpkin-themed accessories, and plenty of fun little surprises for everyone.

Tick off your halloween list before it's too late

Whether you're planning a spooky party, dressing up the whole family, decorating your home, or simply looking for fun Halloween finds, Daiso Japan makes Halloween shopping easy, exciting, and affordable!

Visit any of Daiso Japan's 51 stores across the UAE to explore the full Halloween collection, or shop a selection of Halloween items online at www.daisojapanme.com.

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