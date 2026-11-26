That openness shaped how he handled one of Bachira's defining traits: the "monster" inside him that he talks to, a relationship that evolves as the story goes on. "Bachira himself is an honest and pure character, so I tried not to think too much about it," Kaito says. "When he's having fun, he's having fun. When he's having a hard time, he's having a hard time. By doing that, his voice naturally becomes like that. That's how I interpreted and acted him." As he puts it, "He's a very good boy with a pure heart. His emotions go up and down, and that made him easier to voice."