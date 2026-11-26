Gulf News caught up with the star earlier this month at FNDM, Dubai.
Tasuku Kaito has a simple philosophy for playing Meguru Bachira, the free-spirited dribbler of Blue Lock: when the character is having fun, let him have fun, and when he is struggling, let him struggle. On his first visit to the UAE, the Kyoto-born voice actor reflected on his roots, his road into the recording booth, and what a role watched by children and grandparents alike has taught him about chasing joy.
Gulf News caught up with him earlier this month at FNDM, Dubai.
Kaito grew up in Kyoto and speaks its distinctive dialect, which he sees as an asset rather than a quirk. "Since I'm from Kyoto, I speak the Kyoto dialect, and I find it to be a strong point," he says. "Sometimes people ask me to speak in this dialect, so it's a real advantage."
Most of the time, though, the role sets the terms. "Every time, I speak differently depending on the character," he explains. "Each one requires a different way of talking."
"When I was in high school, I started looking up voice acting jobs," Kaito recalls. "I found people who were doing really great work, and they gave me the passion to do it."
Today his roles stretch from sports anime like Blue Lock to romance and fantasy series. The hardest kind to crack? Villains. "Personally, I think my voice isn't low enough for a villain, so I don't really play bad characters," he says. "I'd love to try, but I find it kind of difficult."
Bachira is one of Blue Lock's most beloved characters, and Kaito admits the two of them are quite different people. "He and I have different characters," he says. "But voicing him, I found it fun, and I find his sense of fun very unique. I've come to accept his character more than ever."
That openness shaped how he handled one of Bachira's defining traits: the "monster" inside him that he talks to, a relationship that evolves as the story goes on. "Bachira himself is an honest and pure character, so I tried not to think too much about it," Kaito says. "When he's having fun, he's having fun. When he's having a hard time, he's having a hard time. By doing that, his voice naturally becomes like that. That's how I interpreted and acted him." As he puts it, "He's a very good boy with a pure heart. His emotions go up and down, and that made him easier to voice."
Football, which Kaito lists among his special skills, gave him an edge in the match scenes. "Thanks to my history, I've had lots of football experience," he says. "That made voicing him a bit easier, and it was easier for me to imagine what he's doing just by watching him."
This trip marks Kaito's first time in the UAE, and Dubai's skyline made an impression. "I had the time to look around Dubai, and I was surprised by how big the buildings are," he says. "The biggest building, and so many unique ones. It's really amazing."
He closed with a message for fans in the region: "To the people of the UAE, I truly appreciate your messages and your support. Thank you so much."