Wild Wadi Waterpark Dubai to reopen: Date, ticket prices and what to expect

With 30 rides and attractions, the waterpark has plenty to keep visitors busy
Ready to make a splash? Wild Wadi Waterpark is reopening in Dubai on November 1, bringing back its much-loved waterslides, wave pool and family-friendly attractions for a new season of water fun.
With 30 rides and attractions, the waterpark has plenty to keep visitors busy, whether they are chasing an adrenaline rush or looking for a fun day out with the family.
Thrill-seekers can take on the Jumeirah Sceirah, known for its high-speed drop, or tackle the twists and turns of Tantrum Alley. For group merriment, Burj Surj offers another chance to get everyone involved, while the Wave Pool is the place to cool off between rides.
There is more to do beyond the slides, too. Weekend visitors can look forward to live entertainment and activities for children and families, adding to the fun throughout the park.
All that time in the water is bound to work up an appetite. A new addition to the park's dining options, Surf & Tacos serves Mexican cuisine, while other outlets offer familiar favourites.
Visitors can pick up burgers and hot dogs at Surfer's Burgers, freshly prepared pizzas at Firecrust Pizza, or shawarmas and salads at Dhow & Lagoon Kitchen. Wave View Café is on hand for quick snacks and refreshments.
The coming weeks will bring more reasons to visit, with seasonal offerings planned for World Children's Week, Movember and the festive season.
When: November 1, 2026; check the official website for operating hours.
Where: Wild Wadi Waterpark, Jumeirah, Dubai, near Burj Al Arab.
Tickets: From Dh149 per person.
What to expect: 30 rides and attractions, including Jumeirah Sceirah, Tantrum Alley, Burj Surj and the Wave Pool, along with weekend entertainment, family activities and dining options.
Food: Surf & Tacos, Surfer's Burgers, Firecrust Pizza, Dhow & Lagoon Kitchen and Wave View Café.