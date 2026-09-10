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Dubai Healthcare City begins work on Dh3b Dubai Creek Gardens

More than 1,400 homes planned in a 127,000-square-metre community overlooking Dubai Creek

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Balaram Menon, Senior Web Editor
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Low-density community will combine homes, green spaces, retail, dining and branded residences.
Low-density community will combine homes, green spaces, retail, dining and branded residences.

Dubai: Dubai Healthcare City (DHCC) has marked the groundbreaking of Dubai Creek Gardens, a Dh3 billion residential development in DHCC Phase 2 that will bring more than 1,400 homes to an area overlooking Dubai Creek.

Developed by Global Partners Ltd, the project covers more than 127,000 square metres and is designed as a low-density community with a strong focus on greenery, outdoor spaces and wellbeing.

About 70% of the development will be dedicated to landscaped gardens, parks, sports facilities and other open spaces, according to the developers.

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The groundbreaking ceremony was attended by senior representatives from the Dubai Healthcare City Authority (DHCA), Global Partners Ltd, Mirage Leisure and Development, OCTA Properties, BAUER Spezialtiefbau GmbH and Marriott International.

New branded residences planned

Dubai Creek Gardens will include a mix of residential properties, along with retail and dining outlets. It will also feature the UAE’s first Westin and Renaissance branded residences, developed in partnership with Marriott International

The project is expected to add to DHCC Phase 2’s growing residential, hospitality and lifestyle offering, while supporting Dubai’s wider plans to create greener and more liveable communities.

The development is aligned with the Dubai Quality of Life Strategy 2033 and the Dubai 2040 Urban Master Plan, both of which place greater emphasis on sustainable development, green areas and recreational facilities.

As part of efforts to attract long-term investment to Dubai, DHCA has also become a founding shareholder of the Global Partners Property Fund II. The fund is intended to support investment contributing to the continued development of DHCC.

Investor confidence remains strong

Issam Galadari, chief executive officer of Dubai Healthcare City Authority, said the Dh3 billion investment reflected continued investor confidence in DHCC Phase 2.

“Developments of this scale and quality contribute to our vision for the destination by creating an environment where people can live, work and access world-class healthcare and wellness services within one connected ecosystem,” he said.

The project comes as Dubai’s population continues to grow, driving demand for high-quality residential communities. The city’s population is projected to reach 5.8 million by 2040.

Dubai Creek Gardens is scheduled for completion in 2030. Once completed, it is expected to broaden the range of residential, hospitality, and lifestyle options available in DHCC Phase 2. The project will further develop the area as a destination combining healthcare, wellness living and lifestyle.

Balaram Menon
Balaram MenonSenior Web Editor
Balaram brings more than two decades of experience in the media industry, combining sharp editorial judgment with a deep understanding of digital news dynamics. Since 2004, he has been a core member of the gulfnews.com digital team, playing a key role in shaping its identity. Passionate about current affairs, politics, cricket, and entertainment, Balaram thrives on stories that spark conversation. His strength lies in adapting to the fast-changing news landscape and curating compelling content that resonates with readers.
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