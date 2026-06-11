Emaar’s next Dubai masterplan will span 4.5 million sqm and house nearly 150,000 residents
Dubai: Emaar Properties is preparing to unveil a Dh200 billion master-planned development in the heart of Dubai, in what the company says will be one of the largest urban districts it has ever conceived.
The project will have a total built-up area exceeding 4.5 million square metres and is designed to accommodate nearly 150,000 residents across a mix of residential towers, villas, mansions, offices, retail, hospitality, cultural spaces and civic amenities.
The company has not yet disclosed the name or precise location of the development, but said the full unveiling is imminent.
The project is being described as a self-sustaining urban district, combining homes, workplaces, schools, healthcare, mosques, retail and cultural venues within a walkable community.
Emaar said the development will be structured around the principles of the 20-minute city, with proposed metro connectivity, smart mobility infrastructure, EV-friendly pathways, cycling routes and app-integrated community services.
The masterplan will include landmark residential towers with views oriented towards Burj Khalifa, Burj Al Arab and Palm Jumeirah, alongside an exclusive gated villa enclave with five and six-bedroom residences and mansions.
At the centre of the district, a high street and grand boulevard will bring together shops, restaurants, cafes and cultural experiences, giving the development a retail and lifestyle spine similar to the integrated communities that have shaped Dubai’s real estate market over the past two decades.
The new district will combine high-density urban living with resort-style residential pockets, including private gardens, water features, parks, community lagoons, lakes, shaded promenades and dedicated cycling paths.
A central district park is planned as one of the main public spaces, with sports courts, event lawns, splash parks, beach areas and outdoor wellness zones.
This is Emaar at its most ambitious, and Dubai at its most inspiring
The masterplan will be divided into five character zones. These include a Business Hub, an Urban District, a Young Families Cluster, a Family Living Zone and an exclusive villa enclave.
“We have always believed that the greatest cities are not built, they are dreamed," said Mohamed Alabbar, Founder of Emaar Properties. "What we are about to reveal is our most extraordinary dream yet: a place where the finest architecture, the most immersive landscapes and the most advanced thinking about how people live come together in one magnificent vision.
"This development reflects our deep confidence in the future of the UAE and our belief in the visionary leadership that continues to create an environment where ambition, innovation and bold ideas can thrive,” he added.