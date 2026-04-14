Al Ghurair’s biggest project yet will rise beside Etihad Rail and Creek Metro in Dubai
Dubai: Dubai is set to add a major new urban district to its skyline, with Al Ghurair Development unveiling plans for a one-million-square-foot mixed-use masterplan community in Al Jaddaf.
The new development, located in Dubai Creek Harbour, will combine homes, offices, hospitality, retail and cultural spaces in a walkable neighbourhood beside two major future transport links — the planned Etihad Rail high-speed station and Creek Metro.
The developers called the project “a large-scale transit-connected, mixed-use masterplan community in Al Jaddaf, Dubai, and have hired the architecture firm behind Malaysia's Petronas Towers.
The project aims to add new housing, business, and leisure capacity to a part of Dubai that is expected to become one of the emirate’s best-connected districts in the coming years.
Al Ghurair Development said this will be its largest and most ambitious project to date, marking its move beyond individual buildings to full district-scale urban planning.
“This is a rare opportunity in Dubai,” said Sultan Al Ghurair, CEO of Al Ghurair Development.
“Al Jaddaf sits at the intersection of Dubai Creek and some of the most important transport infrastructure planned for the city. Our vision is to create a complete neighbourhood that puts walkability, public life and mixed-use living first.”
He said the company wants to build a district that reflects how Dubai is changing — from car-led expansion to more connected, pedestrian-friendly communities linked to mass transit.
The project is being designed around the idea of a “five-minute city”, where residents can reach daily essentials, parks, transport and public spaces within a short walk. Al Ghurair said, “That combination of waterfront and connectivity is rare, and it demands a development that thinks at the scale of a neighbourhood.”
To shape the masterplan, Al Ghurair has appointed global architecture firm Pelli Clarke & Partners, whose international portfolio includes landmark developments such as the Petronas Towers, Porta Nuova, and Azabudai Hills.
The Al Jaddaf project will be the firm’s first Dubai masterplan.
Gregg Jones, partner at Pelli Clarke & Partners, said the site offers unusual long-term value because of its waterfront setting and transport links.
“The location gives this project a very strong foundation,” he said. “Our role is to create an urban framework built around generous public spaces, pedestrian movement and a lively mix of uses that keep the district active throughout the day.”
The masterplan will include landscaped parks, open public areas and interconnected streets designed to create a cohesive neighbourhood rather than isolated towers.
The announcement comes as Dubai continues to reshape growth around transport corridors, especially areas linked to Metro expansion and the future Etihad Rail network, which is expected to redefine commuting patterns across the UAE.
Further details, including design concepts and launch timelines, are expected to be announced later.
The Al Jaddaf project is a major step for Al Ghurair Development as it moves from building single residential projects to creating full-scale urban districts.
It adds to the company’s growing portfolio, which includes The Weave in Jumeirah Village Circle, now under construction, Wedyan on Dubai Canal, and upcoming residential projects in Dubai South and Wadi Al Safa 3.