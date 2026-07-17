BT Properties pushes forward as WAADA records major construction milestones

“At BT Properties, every decision we make is guided by a single ambition, to create a community that endures. WAADA is being delivered with the same rigour and long-term thinking that has defined our work for over three decades. What visitors see on the ground today is the result of meticulous planning, strong partnerships, and an uncompromising focus on execution. We are proud of the progress, and we remain committed to delivering on every promise we have made to our customers.”