BT Properties pushes forward as WAADA records major construction milestones

In less than a year, WAADA moves from masterplan vision to a community taking shape
BT Properties continues to push forward with WAADA, its flagship master-planned community in Dubai South. In less than a year, WAADA has moved from a masterplan vision to a community visibly taking shape on the ground.
A key milestone was achieved in June 2026 with the signing of the main construction contracts for Altura 1 and Cascada 1, paving the way for the next stage of construction activity across both towers and reinforcing the pace of progress across the masterplan.
Since construction commenced following the project’s groundbreaking in August 2025, works have advanced across residential towers, villa and townhouse neighbourhoods, community infrastructure and customer experience facilities, reflecting BT Properties’ commitment to disciplined delivery.
Early site preparation, earthworks and Phase 1 grading have been completed, paving the way for Phase 2 grading and infrastructure expansion across the masterplan.
As construction gathered momentum, the vision for WAADA also began taking shape beyond the construction site. The opening of the WAADA Sales Centre marked an important milestone, welcoming customers into an immersive masterplan experience supported by a two-bedroom show apartment. Additional show apartments and mock-up villas are also progressing.
Construction has advanced across every residential component of the development. Engineering and enabling works for Altura 1 and Altura 2 progressed through key foundation activities before moving towards main construction. Across Raiha and Rayhan, excavation, foundation and structural works continue as homes begin to take shape.
Beyond the residential offering, BT Properties continues to advance the essential infrastructure that will support everyday life within WAADA, including Masjid-E-Rafi, one of the mosques planned within the Phase 1 community.
Commenting on the progress, Ahmad Ali Riaz Malik, Chief Executive Officer of BT Properties, said:
“At BT Properties, every decision we make is guided by a single ambition, to create a community that endures. WAADA is being delivered with the same rigour and long-term thinking that has defined our work for over three decades. What visitors see on the ground today is the result of meticulous planning, strong partnerships, and an uncompromising focus on execution. We are proud of the progress, and we remain committed to delivering on every promise we have made to our customers.”
As BT Properties’ flagship master-planned community in Dubai South, WAADA is being developed as a city within a city, bringing together residential neighbourhoods, essential infrastructure, everyday conveniences and open spaces within a connected, walkable environment.
The development offers a diverse collection of residences, from studios, apartments and townhouses to four-bedroom semi-detached villas and six-bedroom villas, across distinct neighbourhoods including Altura, Cascada, Raiha and Rayhan. A significant 40% of the masterplan is dedicated to green and open spaces, creating a balanced, outdoor-focused lifestyle.
The community will feature schools, early learning centres, healthcare facilities, hotels and hotel apartments, retail centres, mosques and signature landmarks including the BT Eiffel Tower, complemented by more than 50 lifestyle amenities across landscaped parks, wellness, sports and leisure facilities.
Strategically located within Dubai South, WAADA enjoys direct connectivity to Al Maktoum International Airport, Expo City Dubai, Jebel Ali Free Zone, Dubai Industrial City and other key commercial hubs, while aligning with the long-term objectives of the Dubai 2040 Urban Master Plan.
With construction activity advancing across residential works, infrastructure and key community elements, WAADA continues to move from promise to visible progress. The community is set to welcome its first residents from Q4 2028, with Phase 1 marking the beginning of WAADA’s delivery journey. As the masterplan continues to take shape in Dubai South, BT Properties remains focused on building a community designed to support everyday life for generations to come.