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Dubai Healthcare City breaks ground on new Dh1.3 billion healthcare projects

New developments PIXEL DHCC and IBN SINA+ aim to support services and investment growth

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Balaram Menon, Senior Web Editor
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The new flagship projects aim to strengthen Dubai's healthcare ecosystem.
The new flagship projects aim to strengthen Dubai's healthcare ecosystem.

Dubai: Dubai Healthcare City Authority (DHCA) has started construction on two major developments, PIXEL DHCC and IBN SINA+, as part of its wider Dh1.3 billion expansion plan.

The projects mark the first phase of a long-term programme aimed at strengthening Dubai Healthcare City as a global centre for healthcare investment and services. Both developments are expected to be completed by November 2027.

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The announcement was made during a ceremony attended by senior officials, including DHCA chief executive Issam Galadari and representatives from partner design and engineering firms.

Focus on growth and global investment

Galadari said the new projects are an important step in delivering the authority’s expansion plan.

He said the developments will provide modern and sustainable facilities that support a fully integrated healthcare environment. This, he added, will help attract more international investment and support Dubai’s wider economic goals.

He also said the projects align with the UAE’s Net Zero 2050 strategy and the Dubai Economic Agenda D33, which aims to strengthen the emirate’s global standing.

PIXEL DHCC: A modern office space

PIXEL DHCC will be a nine-storey office building designed to meet high environmental standards, including LEED Platinum certification.

Covering around 13,000 square metres, the building will include flexible office spaces along with retail units on the ground floor.

The project is designed to support healthcare businesses and related industries by offering modern, adaptable workspace within the healthcare free zone.

IBN SINA+: A new medical complex

The second project, IBN SINA+, will be a dedicated medical facility linked to the existing Ibn Sina complex in the community.

Designed as a five-storey building, it will include space for surgeries, diagnostics, outpatient services and medical offices.

Covering about 5,800 square metres, the facility is expected to expand clinical capacity and improve access to healthcare services within DHCC.

To complement these developments, DHCA is also delivering supporting infrastructure to enhance accessibility and support the needs of the growing DHCC community.

Balaram Menon
Balaram MenonSenior Web Editor
Balaram brings more than two decades of experience in the media industry, combining sharp editorial judgment with a deep understanding of digital news dynamics. Since 2004, he has been a core member of the gulfnews.com digital team, playing a key role in shaping its identity. Passionate about current affairs, politics, cricket, and entertainment, Balaram thrives on stories that spark conversation. His strength lies in adapting to the fast-changing news landscape and curating compelling content that resonates with readers.
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