The projects mark the first phase of a long-term programme aimed at strengthening Dubai Healthcare City as a global centre for healthcare investment and services. Both developments are expected to be completed by November 2027.

He said the developments will provide modern and sustainable facilities that support a fully integrated healthcare environment. This, he added, will help attract more international investment and support Dubai’s wider economic goals.

He also said the projects align with the UAE’s Net Zero 2050 strategy and the Dubai Economic Agenda D33, which aims to strengthen the emirate’s global standing.

To complement these developments, DHCA is also delivering supporting infrastructure to enhance accessibility and support the needs of the growing DHCC community.

Balaram Menon Senior Web Editor

Balaram brings more than two decades of experience in the media industry, combining sharp editorial judgment with a deep understanding of digital news dynamics. Since 2004, he has been a core member of the gulfnews.com digital team, playing a key role in shaping its identity. Passionate about current affairs, politics, cricket, and entertainment, Balaram thrives on stories that spark conversation. His strength lies in adapting to the fast-changing news landscape and curating compelling content that resonates with readers.