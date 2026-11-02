Companies can opt into the system until June 2027, after which tracking becomes mandatory
Dubai: Dubai's Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) plans to introduce a smart monitoring system for delivery motorcycles, using cameras and connected devices to track riding behaviour and improve road safety.
The system will initially be voluntary for delivery companies until the end of June 2027, after which it will become mandatory, the authority said.
The new system will combine an electronic platform, Internet of Things (IoT) monitoring devices and advanced cameras installed on motorcycles to collect and analyse data on how delivery riders operate their vehicles.
It will monitor speed, sudden acceleration, hard braking, riding patterns, location and routes, allowing authorities and delivery companies to identify unsafe practices and assess operational performance more accurately.
Saeed Al Ramsi, Director of Licensing Activities Monitoring at the RTA, said the system would significantly change how the delivery sector is monitored and regulated.
"The new system represents a major shift in how delivery activities are monitored," Al Ramsi added, explaining that the technology would enable more accurate detection of unsafe riding practices.
He noted that the initiative was launched as part of the RTA's move away from conventional inspections towards proactive monitoring based on real-time data and advanced analytics.
The system has been developed through continued cooperation with Dubai Police and other relevant authorities, with the aim of improving operational efficiency while strengthening road safety and compliance.
Real-time monitoring of delivery fleets
Al Ramsi clarified that the platform would give delivery companies practical tools to monitor their fleets and riders in real time, allowing them to take corrective action and address unsafe behaviour at an early stage.
Companies will also be able to use the data to assess riding patterns, improve fleet management and develop training and awareness programmes based on actual performance indicators.
The RTA said the system would help delivery operators make better operational decisions, improve service quality and encourage safer riding practices.
Al Ramsi stressed that the system's success would depend on cooperation between regulators, delivery companies and riders.
Mandatory after June 2027
The installation of monitoring devices and connection to the electronic platform will remain optional from the system's launch until the end of the first half of 2027.
The transition period is intended to give delivery companies time to complete the technical and operational preparations needed to comply with the new requirements.
The system will become mandatory after that period.
The RTA said it would continue working with delivery companies and relevant authorities during the transition, providing support to help operators prepare for the new system.
The initiative comes as Dubai's delivery sector continues to expand, with rising demand for services and more motorcycles operating on the emirate's roads.
The RTA said the monitoring system would help establish a comprehensive database of delivery operations, supporting the development of regulatory policies, more efficient inspections and safer operating practices.