Summer campaign focuses on speeding, fatigue, maintenance and rider safety
Dubai: Dubai Police has conducted a road safety awareness session for more than 167 delivery motorcycle riders employed by Zone, as part of its ongoing “Summer Without Accidents” campaign aimed at reducing road crashes and promoting safer driving practices across the emirate.
The awareness lecture was organised by the General Department of Traffic, represented by the Traffic Awareness Department, in cooperation with the Permanent Committee for Labour Affairs in Dubai. The initiative sought to strengthen riders’ understanding of traffic regulations and encourage safer behaviour on the roads to protect both delivery riders and other road users.
Brigadier Juma Salem Bin Suwaidan, Director of the General Department of Traffic at Dubai Police, said delivery riders remain one of the key groups targeted by traffic awareness programmes because their jobs require them to spend long hours on the road every day.
He said Dubai Police is committed to providing riders with practical guidance and safety advice that can help reduce risky behaviours and lower the likelihood of traffic accidents.
During the session, participants were reminded of the importance of adhering to speed limits, using designated motorcycle lanes where available and maintaining a safe distance from other vehicles. The lecture also highlighted the dangers of distracted riding and sudden lane changes, both of which can significantly increase the risk of collisions.
Officials stressed the need for riders to wear approved helmets and protective clothing at all times and to ensure delivery boxes are securely fastened so they do not affect the motorcycle’s balance or stability while in motion.
The programme also focused on motorcycle maintenance, particularly during the summer months when extreme temperatures can place additional strain on vehicles. Riders were advised to carry out regular inspections and servicing, including checks on tyres, brakes, oil levels and other essential components, to minimise the risk of unexpected mechanical failures on the road.
Bin Suwaidan underscored the importance of adequate rest, urging riders not to continue driving when feeling tired or fatigued.
“The safety of the rider and other road users must always come first,” he said, noting that completing deliveries quickly should never come at the expense of complying with traffic laws and safe driving requirements.
As part of the initiative, riders were also introduced to Dubai Police’s traffic safety platform, which offers educational content, road safety guidance and awareness materials designed to help motorists better understand traffic risks and adopt safer driving habits.
Dubai Police encouraged participants to make use of the platform and regularly follow its educational resources, saying such initiatives play an important role in promoting a culture of road safety and responsible driving among delivery riders who spend extended periods navigating the emirate’s roads.