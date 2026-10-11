Dubai launches driverless pods: Is this future travel?

New electric Glydways pods begin four-week trial at Bluewaters Island in Dubai
Dubai: Imagine stepping into a driverless electric pod that takes you directly to your destination without getting stuck in traffic or waiting for a bus.
This futuristic travel experience is now being tested in Dubai, offering a glimpse of how residents and tourists could move around the city in the coming years.
Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) on Sunday announced to launch a four-week trial of the Dubai Glydways automated transit system at Bluewaters Island, introducing small, self-driving electric vehicles that can carry up to six passengers along dedicated tracks.
The new system promises on-demand journeys, with vehicles travelling at speeds of up to 50km/h and covering as much as 250km on a single battery charge.
Unlike conventional buses or taxis, the driverless pods operate on their own narrow guideways, separate from regular road traffic, potentially offering faster and more predictable journeys.
Mattar Al Tayer, Director General and Chairman of the Board of Executive Directors of RTA, officially launched the trial after taking a five-minute journey in one of the autonomous vehicles at Bluewaters.
The trial will run for four weeks, during which RTA will assess the vehicles’ safety, reliability, journey times and passenger experience before considering wider deployment.
The initiative is being implemented in partnership with Glydways and Dubai Holding.
The Glydways system is designed to offer round-the-clock, on-demand transport, allowing passengers to travel directly between departure and arrival points without following traditional bus routes.
Each vehicle accommodates four to six passengers and is equipped with artificial intelligence, 20 high-resolution LIDAR sensors, radar and high-definition cameras to navigate safely.
Passengers will also be able to personalise the temperature and entertainment options inside the pods.
The system can coordinate more than 10 vehicles travelling in close succession, with intervals of less than one second between them.
According to RTA, the network is designed to carry more than 20,000 passengers per hour in both directions, combining the convenience of small vehicles with the capacity of a mass transit system.
One of the biggest potential benefits for residents is improved connectivity between Dubai Metro stations and nearby communities, offices, shopping destinations and tourist attractions.
RTA is studying several possible routes, including a 2.8km connection between National Paints Metro Station and Bluewaters.
Other areas under consideration include Jumeirah Village Circle, Dubai Festival City, Business Bay and Mohammed Bin Rashid City.
These routes remain proposals, with future expansion depending on the results of the trial and further assessments.
If introduced more widely, the system could help commuters complete the final stretch of their journeys without relying on private cars or conventional taxis.
Another advantage highlighted by RTA is the system’s potential to reduce infrastructure costs.
Unlike traditional rail systems, Glydways vehicles travel along narrow, dedicated guideways supported by lightweight structures that can be built at ground level or elevated.
According to RTA, the technology could reduce capital costs by up to 90 per cent and operating costs by up to 70 per cent compared with similar transport modes.
This could make it easier to introduce automated transport connections in densely populated neighbourhoods and areas where building conventional rail infrastructure would be expensive.
Al Tayer said the trial reflects Dubai’s efforts to introduce innovative mobility technologies and integrate them into the city’s existing public transport network.
“The trial operation marks an important stage in assessing the system’s operational and technical aspects, evaluating its ability to provide a safe, seamless and reliable mobility experience, and exploring opportunities for integration with the public transport network, particularly for first- and last-mile journeys.”
Mark Seeger, Founder and Co-CEO of Glydways, described the launch as an important milestone in the company’s collaboration with RTA.
“The start of trial operation in Dubai marks an important milestone in our collaboration with RTA and a significant step in demonstrating the potential of automated transit networks to meet the needs of modern cities and deliver flexible, high-capacity, on-demand mobility services.”
The results of the four-week Bluewaters trial will help determine whether the technology can be expanded to other parts of Dubai.
– Location: Bluewaters Island, Dubai
– Trial duration: Four weeks from Oct. 11, 2026
– Passengers: Four to six per vehicle
– Maximum speed: 50km/h
– Battery range: Up to 250km
– Operating model: Driverless, electric and on-demand
– Network capacity: More than 20,000 passengers per hour in both directions
– Possible future routes: Bluewaters, JVC, Dubai Festival City, Business Bay and Mohammed Bin Rashid City