All traffic signals to be linked to Al Barsha control centre by early 2027
Dubai: Dubai's Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) has unveiled a major project to connect all traffic signals across the emirate to its traffic control centre in Al Barsha, paving the way for artificial intelligence to manage them dynamically, predict traffic congestion and bottlenecks, and respond proactively to ease traffic flow.
The authority expects the system to reduce congestion at traffic signals by at least 10 per cent. The RTA said it expects to complete the connection of all traffic signals to the centre by early 2027.
The new system will use existing cameras and traffic management systems alongside AI technologies to analyse vehicle movements, predict potential congestion hotspots and dynamically adjust signal timings according to traffic conditions, improving the efficiency of Dubai's road network.
Ahmed Hashem Bahrozyan, Chief Executive Officer of the RTA's Corporate Technology Support Services Sector, said the authority is working on a major project to link every traffic signal in Dubai to the Al Barsha traffic control centre, which oversees traffic management across the emirate in continuous coordination with Dubai Police.
He explained that the connections were being installed and were scheduled for completion in early 2027, alongside the introduction of AI technologies to manage traffic signals.
AI will use existing cameras and systems to monitor and analyse vehicle movements and predict congestion or bottlenecks at specific locations.
Speaking on the Live Broadcast programme on Noor Dubai Radio, Bahrozyan explained that the new system would allow traffic signal timings to be adjusted more dynamically than at present, responding to vehicle movements and prevailing traffic conditions.
He expects the technology to reduce congestion by at least 10 per cent, alongside other projects that will also help improve traffic flow across the emirate.
AI strategy covers 41 areas
Bahrozyan stressed that traffic signal management is a key area of the RTA's updated AI strategy, which covers 41 areas across its sectors and departments.
These include public-facing services, internal operations and support functions such as contracts, procurement, finance and human resources.
He noted that the rapid development of artificial intelligence required the strategy to be reviewed more frequently than conventional strategies.
The RTA reviews its AI strategy every six months to a year at most to keep pace with technological advances.
The authority aims to fundamentally integrate AI into all 41 areas of its operations within two and a half years.
Implementation is divided into six phases, with the first two already under way and the remaining four scheduled for completion over the next two years. The goal is to use AI technologies in planning and across the RTA's various operations.
Bahrozyan clarified that the authority had identified its priorities by balancing improvements to public services and customer convenience with greater institutional efficiency and support for internal operations.
These priorities include transport planning across various modes, including buses, marine transport, the Dubai Metro and other forms of public transport.
AI assistants to handle everyday services
One of the strategy's main priorities is transforming service delivery through AI assistants, moving away from conventional digital channels towards a simpler, more interactive system.
Customers will be able to complete essential transactions through AI-powered agents, including paying traffic fines, renewing vehicle registrations, renewing driving licences and accessing other frequently used services.
Managing assets worth more than Dh150 billion
Bahrozyan highlighted asset management as another major focus of the strategy, with the RTA overseeing assets worth more than Dh150 billion.
The portfolio continues to grow with the addition of major projects, including the Dubai Metro Blue Line and new road and infrastructure developments.
He stated that managing assets of this scale using conventional methods, including employees and inspectors, would become increasingly difficult as their number and value continued to grow.
AI-powered asset management would enable the authority to expand its asset monitoring and coverage to as much as five times current levels, improving protection and management efficiency.
Dh300 million in annual added value
Bahrozyan said the RTA expected its AI strategy to generate more than Dh300 million in added value annually through improved public services and greater operational efficiency.
The authority also plans to transition more than 50 per cent of its operations and services to an AI assistant ecosystem over the next two years.