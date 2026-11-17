Joint RTA-Dubai Police campaigns target unsafe use of scooters and bicycles
Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA), in collaboration with Dubai Police, has confiscated 35,928 scooters, bicycles and e-bikes for traffic violations and reckless riding across the emirate.
The seizures were carried out by the joint Personal Mobility Monitoring Unit during campaigns targeting violations on cycling tracks, main roads and designated soft mobility zones.
The initiative aims to improve road safety, encourage responsible use of personal mobility devices and protect residents and visitors.
The joint unit identified several recurring violations, including:
Using unauthorised devices, including electric bicycles and motorcycles.
Riding outside designated tracks.
Exceeding speed limits.
Riding against the flow of traffic.
Carrying passengers on electric scooters.
Authorities took legal action against violators, issuing fines and impounding devices in line with approved procedures.
Ahmed Al Khzaimy, director of traffic at RTA’s Traffic and Roads Agency, said the authority was committed to promoting traffic safety and ensuring that personal mobility users comply with regulations.
He said the RTA provides dedicated cycling tracks, with signs explaining the requirements for their use, while continuing to monitor reckless behaviour.
Al Khzaimy added that integrating infrastructure planning with safe operating requirements would help strengthen road safety and support a seamless, sustainable mobility network.
He described the joint monitoring unit as an important step towards improving safety across Dubai’s integrated transport system.
Brigadier Juma Salem bin Suwaidan, director of the General Department of Traffic at Dubai Police, said the joint campaigns were part of ongoing efforts to improve traffic safety and ensure compliance with regulations governing bicycles and scooters.
He stressed that RTA and Dubai Police would continue field inspections and awareness campaigns to address unsafe behaviour that could put users and others at risk.
He also highlighted the importance of:
Using designated tracks.
Respecting pedestrians’ rights.
Following traffic rules and safety instructions.
Using personal mobility devices responsibly.
He said enforcement measures were intended to reduce violations and encourage a culture of compliance and responsibility.
RTA urged users to follow the rules and use only the tracks and roads designated for their type of device. Riders should also comply with safety requirements and traffic instructions.
The authority said responsible riding and cooperation among all road users were essential to reducing accidents and violations.
RTA and Dubai Police said they would continue their joint monitoring and awareness campaigns to promote safer personal mobility and protect everyone using Dubai’s roads and cycling tracks.