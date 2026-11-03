Dubai completes 20km of road repairs across five major routes

Works cover Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Road, Emirates Road and other key routes
Dubai: Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) has completed annual maintenance and rehabilitation works covering 20km of slow lanes on major roads and highways across the emirate.
The works covered Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Road in both directions towards Abu Dhabi and Sharjah; Lehbab Road, including the free-flow lane from Al Ain towards Lehbab and turning lanes at the Jebel Ali–Lehbab interchange; as well as Dubai–Al Ain Road, Emirates Road and Al Rebat Street.
The works complete RTA’s annual preventive maintenance plan for key roads and highways, aimed at maintaining road conditions, improving traffic flow and ensuring road safety.
Nabeel Mohammed, Director of Roads and Facilities Maintenance at RTA’s Traffic and Roads Agency, said RTA uses laser scanning and artificial intelligence technologies to assess road conditions and identify damage, cracks and potholes before carrying out repairs.
“Guided by the highest international standards, RTA takes a proactive approach to assessing road conditions and planning maintenance schedules across the year,” he said.
Mohammed added that traffic diversions during maintenance are planned following comprehensive studies to minimise disruption and protect road users.
RTA urged motorists to exercise caution when passing through diversions and follow directional signs.