Dubai steps up enforcement against unsafe riding - here's how other cities are responding
Dubai: Electric scooters (e-scooters) have become a popular way to travel short distances, offering commuters an affordable and convenient alternative to cars and public transport.
However, their growing use has also raised safety concerns in cities around the world. Speeding, reckless riding, accidents and scooters obstructing pedestrian pathways have prompted authorities to introduce tighter restrictions, with some cities banning shared rental services altogether.
So, which cities have restricted or banned e-scooters, and how do their rules compare with Dubai?
In Dubai, e-scooters are permitted on designated routes, but riders must comply with rules set by the Roads and Transport Authority (RTA).
Riders must also obtain an RTA e-scooter permit unless they hold a qualifying driving licence.
Enforcement remains a key part of Dubai's approach. On May 1, 2026, Dubai's RTA and Dubai Police launched a dedicated Personal Mobility Monitoring Unit to monitor violations, including speeding, reckless riding and failure to comply with safety requirements.
Dubai Police regularly monitor violations and take enforcement action. In a recent road safety campaign in the Gold Souk area, officers seized 408 electric scooters, e-bikes and bicycles as part of efforts to curb unsafe riding and ensure compliance with traffic regulations.
Regulations vary across the emirates.
In 2025, Ajman Police announced a ban on electric scooters and similar two-wheeled vehicles on public roads and streets, citing traffic violations and concerns about accidents.
E-scooters are permitted on internal roads with speed limits below 40 km/h, shared pedestrian and cycling paths, and designated lanes. E-scooters are prohibited on highways, pedestrian-only walkways, jogging tracks, bridges and tunnels without designated lanes, and public roads with speed limits of 60 km/h or above.
Major e-scooter accidents in the UAE nearly doubled in 2025, raising safety concerns. An analysis of Ministry of Interior (MOI) data by RoadSafetyUAE found a 97 per cent increase in serious e-scooter crashes, compared with a 45 per cent rise across the wider micro-mobility sector and 23 per cent across all vehicle categories.
Paris ended shared rental e-scooter services in September 2023 following a public vote, becoming one of the most prominent cities to remove the services from its streets.
According to the EU Urban Mobility Observatory, the decision did not prohibit privately owned e-scooters.
Supporters of shared scooters argued that they could reduce car journeys, pollution and pressure on public transport. However, concerns about safety, improper parking and conflicts with pedestrians contributed to opposition to the rental scheme.
Madrid moved to end app-based e-scooter rental services in 2024 after authorities found that operators had failed to meet requirements governing where customers could ride and park.
Mayor José Luis Martínez-Almeida announced that the licences of Lime, Dott and Tier Mobility would be cancelled, with no plans to issue new licences, according to Reuters.
The decision focused on regulating commercial rental services rather than imposing a blanket ban on privately owned scooters.
Melbourne's city council voted in August 2024 to terminate its shared e-scooter contracts following complaints about unsafe riding and scooters obstructing footpaths.
According to The Guardian, councillors also debated the benefits of shared micromobility, including affordability and environmental advantages, against concerns about pedestrian access and operator compliance.
The decision applied to the city's shared rental scheme, not a general prohibition on privately owned e-scooters.
Unlike cities that have targeted rental operators, Toronto prohibits e-scooters on public roads, pavements and other public spaces, including privately owned devices.
According to the City of Toronto's official website, injuries involving e-scooters have been increasing, with many requiring urgent medical treatment.
Authorities have maintained a precautionary approach, citing concerns about rider and pedestrian safety.
Copenhagen temporarily banned rental e-scooters in 2020 before allowing them to return in 2021 under tighter regulations.
According to the EU Urban Mobility Observatory, the city introduced restrictions on parking in its historic centre and penalties for improperly parked scooters.
The measures were intended to address pavement obstruction and disorderly parking while retaining access to shared mobility services.
The Brussels-Capital Region has announced plans to prohibit shared rental e-scooters from January 1, 2027. According to AFP, the regional government approved the decision on June 11, 2026, amid concerns about accidents and scooters obstructing public spaces.
Authorities reported 666 e-scooter injuries in Brussels in 2025, a 26 per cent increase compared with the previous year.
The planned restriction targets shared rental services rather than all privately owned e-scooters.
Unlike cities that have removed rental services, Dubai continues to permit e-scooters under a regulated system.
Riders must use authorised routes, follow speed limits, wear the required safety equipment and comply with permit rules. Dubai Police and RTA also conduct enforcement operations, with fines and confiscation among the measures used against violations.