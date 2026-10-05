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Dubai Police seize 408 scooters, bikes in gold souk crackdown

Police target unsafe e-scooter and bicycle violations

Last updated:
Aghaddir Ali, Senior Reporter
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Dubai Police seizes scooters and bicycles
Dubai Police seizes scooters and bicycles
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Dubai: Dubai Police have seized 408 electric scooters, e-bikes and bicycles during a road safety campaign in the Gold Souk area aimed at curbing unsafe riding practices and improving compliance with traffic regulations.

The campaign, carried out by Naif Police Station in cooperation with the General Department of Traffic, combined enforcement measures with public awareness activities to address behaviours that could endanger riders, pedestrians and other road users.

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Police said the operation resulted in the seizure of 300 electric scooters, 50 electric bicycles and 58 bicycles after riders were found violating traffic rules. Legal action was taken against offenders as part of efforts to enhance road safety and reduce the risk of accidents and injuries.

Brigadier Omar Mousa Ashour, Director of Naif Police Station, said Dubai Police places significant emphasis on raising traffic awareness among all road users as part of a broader strategy to reduce accidents and achieve the highest standards of road safety.

He said the campaign focused not only on enforcement but also on educating electric scooter and bicycle users about traffic regulations, the importance of using designated lanes and riding areas, and the need to wear appropriate protective equipment.

As part of the initiative, safety gear and related supplies were distributed to a number of workers in the area to encourage preventive practices and reinforce safe riding habits.

Police said a total of 932 people benefited from the campaign’s awareness activities.

Brigadier Ashour urged scooter and bicycle users to strictly follow traffic regulations, use designated paths and wear personal protective equipment while riding.

He warned that using scooters and bicycles in areas not designated for such vehicles could create confusion for motorists and increase the likelihood of accidents.

He also highlighted the importance of ongoing community and media awareness campaigns in promoting responsible behaviour and strengthening road safety culture across the emirate.

The campaign forms part of Dubai Police’s continued efforts to improve road safety, enhance compliance with traffic laws and protect all road users from preventable accidents.

Aghaddir Ali
Aghaddir AliSenior Reporter
Aghaddir is a senior news reporter at Gulf News with more than a decade of experience covering the UAE’s most pressing developments. Known for her sharp eye for detail and deep expertise in the country’s legal and security systems, Aghaddir delivers journalism that clarifies complex issues and informs public discourse. While based in Sharjah, she also covers Dubai and the northern emirates. She leads daily reporting with a strong focus on breaking news, law enforcement, courts, crime, and legislation. Her work also spans education, public safety, environmental issues, and compelling community and adventure features. Aghaddir’s investigative stories engage readers in meaningful conversations about the nation’s evolving challenges and opportunities. Her interests include public policy, judicial affairs, social issues, healthcare, and governance, and her body of work reflects a commitment to accurate, impactful, and socially relevant journalism. She has established herself as a reliable and trusted voice in the region's media.
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