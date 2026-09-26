Riders urged to use designated paths, wear helmets and avoid busy roads and traffic
Abu Dhabi: Abu Dhabi Police have urged e-scooter riders to follow designated routes and safety rules, warning that improper use can lead to serious accidents and injuries.
The force, in cooperation with the Monitoring and Control Centre, called on riders to avoid main roads, weaving between vehicles and travelling through crowded areas. Riders were also told to wear helmets, knee pads and elbow protection.
The Traffic and Security Patrols Directorate said e-scooters should be used only on approved paths and in permitted areas, stressing that safety requirements were intended to protect riders, pedestrians and other road users.
Police also called on parents to take a more active role in supervising children and teenagers who use e-scooters, including making sure they wear protective equipment and understand where they are permitted to ride.
Under Abu Dhabi’s e-scooter rules, riders must be at least 16 years old, passengers are prohibited and the maximum permitted speed is 20km/h. E-scooters are also barred from public roads with speed limits of 60km/h or higher.
Police have previously carried out awareness campaigns targeting e-scooter users, focusing on designated routes, protective equipment and the risks of riding in prohibited areas.
The force said greater community awareness was needed to encourage responsible use of newer forms of transport and reduce behaviour that could put riders or others at risk.
Abu Dhabi Police said traffic safety was a shared responsibility and that awareness campaigns would continue under its Smart Road Safety strategic priority.