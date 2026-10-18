Abu Dhabi Police intensify crackdown on e-scooter violations, seize 9,237 scooters in 10 months

Authorities target violations as e-scooter misuse endangers road safety
Abu Dhabi Police seized 9,237 electric scooters in violation of traffic rules and regulations during the first 10 months of 2026, following their use on public roads, between vehicles and on routes not designated for them, posing a danger to both riders and other road users.
The Traffic and Patrols Directorate said the most prominent dangerous practices include riding electric scooters between vehicles, failing to pay attention to traffic movements, and not wearing protective helmets or safety equipment. Such behaviour increases the likelihood of traffic accidents that could result in serious injuries or fatalities.
The directorate stressed that electric scooter users must ride only in designated areas and on approved routes, wear helmets and protective equipment, and avoid using scooters on public roads or between vehicles to safeguard their own safety and that of others.
As Abu Dhabi undergoes rapid urban transformation and embraces sustainable transport and smart mobility standards, bicycles and electric scooters have emerged as convenient and popular options for short-distance travel, particularly for first- and last-mile journeys.
However, this convenience has increasingly become a traffic nightmare and a genuine source of concern for motorists and pedestrians alike.
Amid a rise in dangerous violations, official figures released by Abu Dhabi Police General Headquarters have highlighted a decisive enforcement drive and a tougher on-the-ground approach. Inspection campaigns resulted in the seizure of 9,237 electric scooters found to be in breach of traffic rules and regulations in just 10 months of 2026.
This substantial figure is more than just a passing statistic. It reflects a situation on the ground that warrants an in-depth examination of the phenomenon, its underlying causes and its implications for road safety.
Figures recorded during the first 10 months of this year indicate that Abu Dhabi’s security authorities have moved beyond conventional awareness campaigns towards a policy of zero tolerance for violators.
9,237 scooters seized: This significant number reflects the scale of enforcement campaigns conducted by traffic patrols and the relevant authorities, targeting public roads, routes not designated for scooters and areas where their use has become disorderly.
26 specific categories of violations: The Integrated Transport Centre, part of the Department of Municipalities and Transport, works in cooperation with Abu Dhabi Police within a clearly defined regulatory framework covering 26 specified violations of the requirements governing bicycle and electric scooter use.
Graduated fines: Fines range from Dh200 for procedural breaches or violations of safety requirements to Dh500 in certain cases, such as riding bicycles or electric scooters on walking and jogging paths reserved exclusively for pedestrians. These measures are intended to protect people using the Corniche, parks, pavements and other public spaces.
An examination of the most common violations highlights the unsafe practices behind the recent wave of scooter seizures. The problem does not lie with electric scooters themselves, but rather with how they are used.
The main violations observed include:
1. Risking lives in the middle of the road
Riding electric scooters on major roads designed for motor vehicles travelling at speeds of km/h or more puts riders directly in the path of cars, heavy vehicles and buses, exposing them to a serious risk of collision and potentially fatal injuries.
2. Encroaching on pedestrian routes
Failure to use designated bicycle and scooter lanes, coupled with riding on walking and jogging paths, disrupts pedestrian movement, particularly for older people and children, creating unsafe conditions in public spaces.
3. Ignoring basic safety precautions
Many riders fail to wear protective helmets or reflective vests and clothing when travelling at night or in poorly lit areas. Other safety concerns include the absence of front and rear lights and effective brakes.
4. Distraction and loss of concentration
Using earphones in both ears, which can block out surrounding sounds, or becoming distracted by smartphones while riding can prevent riders from hearing approaching vehicles and responding quickly to unexpected traffic situations.
From a broader road-safety perspective, the intensified measures are consistent with Abu Dhabi Police’s strategy to make roads safer and reduce traffic fatalities and serious injuries.
Despite their relatively light weight, electric scooters can become dangerous in a collision with a vehicle or when they strike pedestrians, particularly because they lack a protective structure to shield riders from impact.
Traffic safety reports indicate that accidents involving lightweight two-wheelers can result in serious head and limb injuries, particularly when riders fail to wear helmets.
Against this backdrop, seizing nearly 9,300 scooters is not simply a punitive measure. It is also a preventive intervention aimed at saving lives and deterring reckless disregard for traffic rules and regulations.
To develop sustainable solutions that allow smart mobility to flourish without compromising road safety, transport and safety experts point to the importance of an integrated approach built around several key priorities.
Targeted, continuous awareness campaigns
Awareness initiatives should be intensified and delivered in multiple languages, reflecting Abu Dhabi’s diverse population and the widespread use of electric scooters among young people and workers.
Expanding dedicated infrastructure
Safe, segregated lanes for bicycles and electric scooters should be expanded across residential and commercial neighbourhoods to minimise conflicts with motor vehicles and pedestrians.
Artificial intelligence technologies and advanced cameras could be used more extensively to detect recurring violations on secondary roads and pavements where scooter use is prohibited.
Abu Dhabi Police’s decisive enforcement measures, which resulted in the seizure of 9,237 violating scooters in just 10 months, underscore that road security and the safety of all road users are non-negotiable priorities.
As the emirate continues to move rapidly towards a future built around smart cities and sustainable mobility, individual awareness and compliance with the law remain the ultimate safeguards.
Modern modes of transport should continue to serve as convenient, sustainable mobility solutions — not become a source of danger, injuries and traffic accidents.