Authorities urge riders to use marked lanes as cycling and scooter use grows in Abu Dhabi
Abu Dhabi: Cyclists and e-scooter riders in Abu Dhabi face a Dh500 fine for using pedestrian-only paths or other unauthorised areas, authorities have warned, urging residents to keep cycling routes and walkways separate to protect public safety.
The Department of Municipalities and Transport stressed that cyclists and users of other personal mobility devices must use designated routes and avoid walkways and facilities reserved for pedestrians.
Abdulla Hamad Alaryani, Acting Executive Director of the Planning and Strategic Affairs Sector at the Integrated Transport Centre, said that penalties would be enforced under Administrative Decision No. 21 of 2022, according to Al Khaleej newspaper.
The Dh500 fine applies to anyone riding a bicycle or e-scooter on paths exclusively designated for walking or jogging, or in areas where such activities are not permitted.
Al Aryani clarified that the violation applies to the rider, not to pedestrians.
Cycling and e-scooter use on the rise
The warning comes following a noticeable increase in bicycle and electric scooter use in recent years.
Al Aryani explained that cycling and e-scooters were no longer used solely for sport and recreation, but had increasingly become practical transport options for short journeys.
Residents now use them to travel between neighbourhoods, reach different destinations and connect with public transport stations.
The growing popularity of these transport options has increased the importance of providing suitable routes that accommodate riders without compromising pedestrian safety.
Al Aryani explained that cycling infrastructure is developed according to the characteristics of each location, expected usage levels and the intended purpose of the route.
Design standards include safe riding surfaces, separation from vehicles and pedestrians where necessary, and measures to improve safety at intersections and crossing points.
Routes also feature directional signs, road markings and protective infrastructure to help users navigate safely.
Additional facilities vary depending on the location and may include lighting, shaded rest areas, bicycle and vehicle parking, bike rental stations, drinking water facilities and landscaping.
The Department of Municipalities and Transport reiterated the importance of following designated routes to ensure the safety of cyclists, e-scooter riders and pedestrians across Abu Dhabi.