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Why is Abu Dhabi Police confiscating electric scooters? Senior officer explains

Police seized 9,237 scooters in 10 months while stepping up safety advice and enforcement

Last updated:
Huda Ata, Special to Gulf News
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9,237 electric scooters had been confiscated for traffic violations during the first 10 months of 2026.
9,237 electric scooters had been confiscated for traffic violations during the first 10 months of 2026.
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Abu Dhabi: Confiscating electric scooters is not the goal of Abu Dhabi Police's enforcement campaign, a senior officer has said, stressing that the priority is to prevent injuries and protect pedestrians and other road users.

Colonel Jaber Saeedan Al Mansouri, Director of Traffic and Security Patrols Department - Al Ain, said the confiscation of scooters was a means of curbing dangerous practices and ensuring that they were used safely and responsibly.

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Speaking on Abu Dhabi radio, Al Mansouri explained that electric scooters were a form of personal transport used by people of different ages, from children to adults, but unsafe riding practices had caused problems for pedestrians and led to accidents and injuries.

Among the most concerning behaviours, he said, was riding scooters on roads between moving vehicles, putting riders at risk, and using pedestrian pathways in ways that obstructed people walking or could lead to collisions.

The warning follows an announcement by Abu Dhabi Police a day earlier that 9,237 electric scooters had been confiscated for traffic violations during the first 10 months of 2026.

Police said the scooters had been used on public roads, between vehicles and in areas not designated for them, creating serious risks for riders and other road users.

The authority also identified riding without protective helmets and safety equipment, as well as failing to pay attention to surrounding traffic, among the dangerous practices recorded.

Al Mansouri said police would continue awareness campaigns alongside field inspections and enforcement operations to encourage responsible use of electric scooters.

He stressed that the objective was to ensure scooters remained a safe means of personal transport rather than a source of inconvenience or injury to others.

Abu Dhabi Police have urged riders to use only designated routes, wear helmets and protective equipment, and avoid riding on public roads or between vehicles.

Huda AtaSpecial to Gulf News
Huda Ata is an independent writer based in the UAE.
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