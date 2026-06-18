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Abu Dhabi restricts delivery motorcycles on highways after rise in fatal accidents

New rules target highways with speed limits of 120km/h and above to improve rider safety

Last updated:
Abdulla Rasheed, Editor - Abu Dhabi
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Studies showed highways accounted for a disproportionate number of rider fatalities despite limited use.
Studies showed highways accounted for a disproportionate number of rider fatalities despite limited use.

Abu Dhabi: Authorities in Abu Dhabi have introduced new restrictions on delivery motorcycles, banning them from using highways with speed limits of 120km/h or above following a rise in serious accidents involving riders.

Abu Dhabi Mobility, through the Integrated Transport Centre (ITC), said the move is aimed at improving road safety and protecting delivery riders, who have emerged as one of the most vulnerable groups on the emirate's roads.

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Ban covers major highways

The restrictions, which came into effect on May 15, 2026, apply to all roads with speed limits of 120km/h and above. They also include Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Street in Abu Dhabi city, specifically the stretch between Sheikh Zayed Bridge and Sheikh Zayed Tunnel.

According to the ITC, the decision was based on traffic data and field studies that showed a worrying increase in serious injuries and deaths among delivery riders in recent years, even as overall road fatalities in Abu Dhabi declined.

Road deaths across the emirate fell by six per cent in 2025 compared with 2023. However, delivery riders remained disproportionately affected by fatal crashes. Between 2023 and 2025, authorities recorded 72 serious accidents involving delivery motorcycles.

Higher risks on fast roads

Studies carried out by the ITC found that highways with speed limits of 120km/h and above accounted for 22 per cent of all delivery rider deaths, despite representing less than five per cent of the total distance travelled daily by riders.

Dr Abdullah Hamad Al Ghafli, Acting Director General of the Integrated Transport Centre, said the decision reflects the authority's commitment to protecting lives.

"The safety of all road users will always remain our top priority," he said.

He added that the delivery sector plays an important role in daily life and the economy, and authorities are working with companies to ensure services continue efficiently while improving rider safety.

Alternative measures planned

The ITC said it is coordinating with delivery companies and other stakeholders to introduce new operating measures. These include redistributing rider stations, reducing trip distances and expanding the use of environmentally friendly transport options within residential communities.

Traffic simulations showed that using alternative routes would have only a limited impact on delivery times, with average journey times expected to increase by between four and seven minutes.

New safety measures

Delivery riders using roads with a speed limit of 100km/h will be required to stay in the right-hand lanes.

The authority has also established dedicated rest areas for riders to help them recover during breaks and reduce the risk of heat stress.

Officials said the measures are part of broader efforts, including the "Delivery Riders Safety" programme, to improve safety and reduce accidents while ensuring delivery services continue to meet growing demand.

Abdulla Rasheed
Abdulla RasheedEditor - Abu Dhabi
Abdullah Rashid Al Hammadi  is an accomplished Emirati journalist with over 45 years of experience in both Arabic and English media. He currently serves as the Abu Dhabi Bureau Chief fo Gulf News. Al Hammadi began his career in 1980 with Al Ittihad newspaper, where he rose through the ranks to hold key editorial positions, including Head of International News, Director of the Research Center, and Acting Managing Editor. A founding member of the UAE Journalists Association and a former board member, he is also affiliated with the General Federation of Arab Journalists and the International Federation of Journalists. Al Hammadi studied Information Systems Technology at the University of Virginia and completed journalism training with Reuters in Cairo and London. During his time in Washington, D.C., he reported for Alittihad  and became a member of the National Press Club. From 2000 to 2008, he wrote the widely read Dababees column, known for its critical take on social issues. Throughout his career, Al Hammadi has conducted high-profile interviews with prominent leaders including UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, HH Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, and key Arab figures such as the late Yasser Arafat and former presidents of Yemen and Egypt. He has reported on major historical events such as the Iran-Iraq war, the liberation of Kuwait, the fall of the Berlin Wall, and the establishment of the Palestinian Authority. His work continues to shape and influence journalism in the UAE and the wider Arab world.
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