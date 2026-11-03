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UAE sets minimum age of 15 for e-scooter riders under new traffic rules

New regulations effective January 1 introduce three-year permits and tougher safety rules

Last updated:
Khitam Al Amir, Chief News Editor
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Starting January 1, 2027, anyone in the UAE aged 15 and up will be able to apply for a permit to ride an e-scooter under new federal traffic regulations.
Starting January 1, 2027, anyone in the UAE aged 15 and up will be able to apply for a permit to ride an e-scooter under new federal traffic regulations.

Dubai: The UAE has set a minimum age of 15 for obtaining an electric scooter riding permit from January 1, 2027, under new traffic regulations that also require permits, registration and stricter safety standards for personal mobility devices. From January 1, 2027. The new executive regulations also prohibit riders from using roads designated for motor vehicles, restricting them to routes approved by the authorities.

The regulations of the UAE Traffic and Road Law establish a comprehensive framework governing the use of personal mobility devices on public roads, classifying them into six categories and setting out rules for their registration, operation and use on designated routes.

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Under the new regulations, riders must be at least 15 years old to apply for permits covering electric scooters, electric bicycles and small motorised bikes. The permits will be valid for three years and can be renewed.

The six categories covered by the regulations are conventional bicycles, electric bicycles, electric scooters, small motorised bikes, skateboards and mobility devices designed for elderly people and people with disabilities.

Small motorised bikes are defined as those powered by conventional or electric motors, with an engine capacity not exceeding 50cc and a maximum speed of 45 kilometres per hour.

Stricter safety requirements

The regulations introduce mandatory technical and safety standards, including front lights for night-time visibility, rear red lights linked to braking, audible warning devices and brakes fitted to at least the rear wheel.

Tyres must be securely fitted and roadworthy, while wheel spokes and other components must be properly secured to ensure safe operation.

Riders must register their devices where required, obtain the appropriate permits and use only routes designated by the relevant licensing or traffic authorities.

They are prohibited from riding personal mobility devices on roads designated for motor vehicles and must comply with speed limits and traffic instructions.

The requirements also apply to personal mobility devices provided by commercial rental operators.

Pedestrian crossings

The regulations establish clear rules for pedestrians and personal mobility users at traffic lights. A red signal prohibits crossing, while a green signal permits pedestrians and riders to cross.

A flashing green signal means no one may begin crossing, although those already crossing may continue to the other side.

The measures are intended to improve road safety, regulate the growing use of personal mobility devices and reduce risks to pedestrians, riders and motorists across the UAE.

Khitam Al Amir
Khitam Al AmirChief News Editor
With over 30 years of journalistic experience spanning from Jordan to the UAE, Khitam has spent the past 22 years reporting on national and regional news from Dubai, with a strong focus on the UAE, GCC and broader Arab affairs. As Chief News Editor, she brings extensive expertise in delivering breaking and engaging news to readers. Beginning her tenure as a translator, she advanced through roles as Senior Translator and Chief Translator before transitioning to editorial positions, culminating in her current leadership role. Her responsibilities encompass monitoring breaking news across the UAE and the broader Arab region, ensuring timely and accurate dissemination to the public.​ Born into a family of journalists, Khitam's passion for news was ignited early in life. A defining moment in her youth occurred in September 1985 when she had the opportunity to converse with the late British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher during her visit to a Palestinian refugee camp north of Amman. During this encounter, Khitam shared her family's experiences of displacement from their home in Palestine and their subsequent refuge in Jordan. This poignant interaction not only deepened her understanding of geopolitical issues but also solidified her commitment to pursuing a career in journalism, aiming to shed light on the stories of those affected by regional conflicts. Khitam’s commitment to accurate and timely reporting drives her to seek out news that interests readers, making her a trusted source for news on the UAE and the broader Gulf region.
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