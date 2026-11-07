New federal traffic regulations take effect on January 1, 2027
Dubai: Driving licences in the UAE could be suspended, cancelled or denied renewal in 12 specified cases under new federal traffic regulations taking effect on January 1, 2027, including medical unfitness, accumulated black points, court rulings and outstanding traffic violations.
The regulations also introduce a requirement for competent health authorities to coordinate with licensing authorities and provide information about people diagnosed with diseases or medical conditions that could affect their ability to drive safely.
The new implementing regulations of Federal Decree-Law No. 14 of 2024 on the Regulation of Traffic establish three categories of measures relating to driving licences and permits: suspension, cancellation and refusal of renewal.
These measures are based on drivers' traffic records, medical fitness and court rulings.
Three cases in which a driving licence can be suspended
The regulations allow licensing authorities to suspend a driving licence or permit in three circumstances:
1. A court ruling ordering the suspension of the licence or permit.
2. Reaching the cumulative limit of traffic black points.
3. Being found to lack the legal capacity or medical fitness required to drive.
Five cases in which a driving licence can be cancelled
Licensing authorities may cancel a driving licence or permit in five cases:
1. A court ruling ordering its cancellation.
2. Reaching the cumulative limit of traffic black points.
3. A request by the licence or permit holder for cancellation.
4. The death of the licence or permit holder.
5. Being found to lack the legal capacity or medical fitness required to drive.
Four reasons for refusing licence renewal
The regulations also specify four circumstances in which licensing authorities may refuse to renew a driving licence or permit:
1. The driver is found to lack the required legal capacity or medical fitness.
2. A court ruling orders the refusal of renewal.
3. Outstanding traffic violations are registered against the driver's traffic file.
4. The driver reaches the cumulative limit of traffic black points.
Health authorities must report medical conditions affecting driving
The regulations introduce a provision requiring competent health authorities across the UAE to coordinate with licensing authorities and provide data on individuals who develop illnesses or medical conditions that could affect their ability to operate vehicles safely.
Driving licence expired for over 10 years? New tests required
Article 76, concerning the reassessment and rehabilitation of drivers, stipulates that motorists seeking to renew a driving licence more than 10 years after its expiry, without having renewed it during that period, must undergo theory and practical tests determined by the licensing authority.
Applicants must also meet the other renewal requirements specified in the regulations.
The Federal Traffic Council is authorised to determine the minimum theory and practical examinations required to implement the provision.
Driving licence renewal: 30-day requirement
Under Article 73, motorists must submit an application to renew their driving licence within 30 days of its expiry.
Renewal is subject to payment of the prescribed fees and completion of the procedures approved by the licensing authority.
Before renewing a licence, motorists must settle fines arising from traffic violations they have committed or provide proof of payment of any fines imposed by a court, where applicable, for breaches of the federal decree-law, its implementing regulations and related decisions.
Eye test requirements for UAE driving licences
Article 62 establishes medical requirements for eye examinations across different driving licence categories.
For light vehicle drivers, the minimum visual acuity requirement starts at 6/18 in each eye separately, with provisions covering differences in vision between the eyes or loss of sight in one eye.
In cases involving loss of sight in one eye, visual acuity in the functioning eye must be at least 6/6.
The regulations require bus drivers and operators of heavy and light equipment to have visual acuity of at least 6/6 in both eyes.
The regulations also authorise licensing authorities to accept eye examination reports issued outside the UAE, allowing holders of expired driving licences to use such reports when applying for renewal.