UAE driving licence expired years ago? Here’s when you must retake driving tests

New rules also cover renewal deadlines, unpaid fines and licence suspensions
Dubai: Motorists in the UAE whose driving licences have remained expired for more than ten years will have to undergo theory and practical driving tests before they can renew them under federal traffic regulations taking effect on January 1, 2027.
The requirement is outlined in Article 76 of Cabinet Decision No. 174 of 2026, which approves the Executive Regulation of Federal Decree-Law No. 14 of 2024 on the Regulation of Traffic.
The article states that drivers seeking to renew licences that have remained unrenewed for more than ten years from their expiry date must undergo the theoretical and practical assessments determined by the relevant licensing authority.
Applicants must also meet the other conditions for licence renewal prescribed under the regulation.
The Federal Traffic Council is authorised to determine the minimum theory and practical testing requirements needed to implement the provision.
The regulation does not specify the number of tests applicants must take or require them to complete a particular number of driving lessons. These details are left to the relevant authorities.
The ten-year period is calculated from the date the licence expired, not from the date it was originally issued.
Article 73 addresses the renewal of driving licences more generally, requiring applications to be submitted within 30 days of the licence's expiry date.
Renewal is subject to payment of the prescribed fees and completion of the procedures approved by the licensing authority.
Drivers must also settle fines arising from traffic violations they have committed before their licences can be renewed.
Alternatively, applicants may provide proof that fines imposed on them for violations of the federal traffic law, its Executive Regulation or implementing decisions have been paid, where applicable.
These requirements apply alongside any additional conditions that may arise from a driver's licence status, including the reassessment required when a licence has remained expired for more than ten years.
The regulation also identifies circumstances in which licensing authorities may suspend, cancel or refuse to renew driving licences and driving permits.
Under Article 75, licensing authorities may suspend a licence or permit if a court has ordered its suspension, if the driver reaches the cumulative traffic-point threshold prescribed by the relevant decisions, or if the driver is found to have lost the legal capacity or medical fitness required to drive.
Cancellation is also permitted when ordered by a court, when the prescribed cumulative traffic-point limit is reached, or when the licence holder requests cancellation.
A licence or permit may also be cancelled following the holder's death or when the holder is found to have lost the legal capacity or medical fitness necessary for driving.
The article separately sets out grounds on which licensing authorities may refuse renewal.
These include loss of the required legal capacity or medical fitness, a court ruling refusing renewal, traffic violations recorded against the driver's traffic code in accordance with the applicable decisions, or reaching the prescribed cumulative traffic-point threshold.
The regulation distinguishes between suspension, cancellation and refusal of renewal. These are separate measures, and Article 75 gives licensing authorities the power to apply them in the circumstances specified.
Article 75 also requires the relevant health authorities in the UAE to coordinate with licensing authorities and provide information about people who develop illnesses or medical conditions that could affect their ability to drive safely.
The provision forms part of the regulation's requirements governing medical fitness and eligibility to hold a driving licence.
Under Article 72, driving licence holders must update their personal information, addresses and contact details, as well as the details of their legal representatives where necessary.
The regulation makes licence holders responsible for any financial or legal consequences arising from failing to update that information or delaying the process.
Article 71 provides for driving licences and permits to be issued electronically once applicants have completed the required procedures and met the prescribed conditions.
Licences are issued according to the licensing authority's approved format and assigned a serial number. Holders may also request a copy of their licence or permit.
Article 74 allows licensing authorities to issue replacement copies when a driving licence is lost or damaged, at the holder's request and subject to the applicable procedures.
The regulations also set out conditions for certain visitors who hold valid foreign or international driving licences.
Under Article 77, eligible people authorised to stay in the UAE for purposes other than residence may drive light vehicles and motorcycles during their stay without obtaining a UAE driving licence under the decision.
The provision covers nationals of countries that have bilateral agreements with the UAE on mutual recognition of driving licences, holders of licences issued by countries exempted through a Cabinet decision, holders of valid international driving permits and holders of driving licences issued by GCC countries.
The exemption is subject to the conditions specified in the article, including the validity of the relevant licence or permit and the person's status as a non-resident visitor.
The Executive Regulation was issued on October 6, 2026, and will take effect on January 1, 2027.