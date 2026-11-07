UAE delivery riders face new rules in 2027: No backpacks, no passengers

No delivery backpacks: Drivers must not use backpacks to carry delivery orders and must comply with approved loading requirements.

No passengers: Motorcycle delivery riders must not carry passengers behind them while making deliveries on motorcycles licensed for delivery services.

Approved vehicle systems: Drivers must log into the system installed in their vehicles and approved by the relevant authority when operating them, and use it in accordance with the applicable instructions.

Uniform requirements: Delivery drivers must wear the prescribed uniform and maintain a presentable appearance.

Professional permits: Drivers must carry their professional driving permits and present them to the relevant authorities upon request.

Prohibited materials: Drivers must not transport or deliver prohibited or banned materials or items that violate public order.

Valid permits: Drivers must not carry out professional activities without a valid professional permit or under an expired permit.