UAE delivery riders face new rules in 2027: No backpacks, no passengers

Regulations also require approved equipment, uniforms and valid professional permits
Dubai: Delivery riders in the UAE will be prohibited from carrying orders in backpacks under new federal traffic regulations that take effect on January 1, 2027, introducing eight obligations for professional drivers and delivery vehicle operators.
The new implementing regulations of Federal Decree-Law No. 14 of 2024 on the Regulation of Traffic require delivery riders to use approved equipment for transporting orders and prohibit them from carrying passengers behind them on motorcycles licensed for delivery services.
The regulations, issued under Cabinet Decision No. 174 of 2026, also require professional drivers and delivery vehicle operators to comply with the following obligations:
No delivery backpacks: Drivers must not use backpacks to carry delivery orders and must comply with approved loading requirements.
No passengers: Motorcycle delivery riders must not carry passengers behind them while making deliveries on motorcycles licensed for delivery services.
Approved vehicle systems: Drivers must log into the system installed in their vehicles and approved by the relevant authority when operating them, and use it in accordance with the applicable instructions.
Uniform requirements: Delivery drivers must wear the prescribed uniform and maintain a presentable appearance.
Professional permits: Drivers must carry their professional driving permits and present them to the relevant authorities upon request.
Prohibited materials: Drivers must not transport or deliver prohibited or banned materials or items that violate public order.
Valid permits: Drivers must not carry out professional activities without a valid professional permit or under an expired permit.
Additional requirements: Drivers must comply with any other conditions imposed by the licensing authority or traffic enforcement authority, as applicable.
The regulations also prohibit motorcycle riders from operating their vehicles without holding the handlebars or while holding them with only one hand, except when giving a hand signal.
Riders are not permitted to weave along roads, travel at dangerous speeds or operate their motorcycles in any other manner that could endanger the public.
Motorcycle riders must wear protective helmets and travel in single file, one behind another, unless circumstances require otherwise.
They are also prohibited from using another vehicle to tow or propel their motorcycles, or from transporting passengers unless their motorcycles are equipped for that purpose.