As the UAE welcomes cooler weather, seasonal coughs, colds and nasal congestion become familiar concerns for many households. Steam inhalers, vaporisers and nebulisers offer different ways to support respiratory comfort, making them useful devices to understand during the winter months. Warm, moist air may provide temporary soothing comfort for a dry nose or throat, while nebulisers deliver a fine mist of suitable liquids for specific inhalation needs. With options ranging from traditional steam vaporisers to compact portable nebulisers, understanding how each device works can help families choose the right solution for their needs, while keeping expectations realistic.