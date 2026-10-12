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Abu Dhabi introduces nasal spray flu vaccine for the first time

Flu vaccinations are free for eligible residents aged six months and above

Last updated:
Ali Al Hammadi, Reporter
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Nasal spray vaccine is not suitable for everyone, and residents should consult a healthcare professional to check their eligibility.
Nasal spray vaccine is not suitable for everyone, and residents should consult a healthcare professional to check their eligibility.
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Residents in Abu Dhabi will have more options to protect themselves against seasonal flu this year, including a nasal spray vaccine being introduced for the first time.

The Abu Dhabi Public Health Centre (ADPHC) announced that the nasal spray will be available to eligible individuals during the 2026–2027 flu season, alongside regular flu injections and a high-dose vaccine for people aged 65 and above.

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The centre confirmed that flu vaccination is free for all eligible individuals aged six months and above across Abu Dhabi.

Three types of flu vaccines

The new vaccination campaign offers three options depending on a person’s age and health condition.

Regular flu injections are available for eligible individuals aged six months and above, while the new nasal spray provides an alternative for those who prefer to avoid needles.

However, the centre explained that the nasal spray is not suitable for everyone, and residents should consult a healthcare professional to check their eligibility.

A high-dose vaccine is also available for people aged 65 and above to provide protection suited to their age group.

Where can residents get vaccinated?

The centre said flu vaccines are being made available through healthcare facilities, selected pharmacies and vaccination campaigns across Abu Dhabi, Al Ain and Al Dhafra.

Vaccination services are also being offered at schools, workplaces, shopping centres and community councils to make them more accessible.

The campaign began earlier than usual this year, with vaccines gradually becoming available across the emirate during September.

350,000 vaccinated last season

According to ADPHC, approximately 350,000 people received flu vaccinations in Abu Dhabi during the 2025–2026 season.

Vaccines were provided through 130 healthcare facilities and 11 outpatient pharmacies, alongside vaccination campaigns at schools, shopping centres, workplaces and other locations.

Who should get vaccinated early?

The centre encouraged residents to get vaccinated as early as possible, particularly those at greater risk of complications.

These include children under five, older adults, pregnant women, people with chronic medical conditions and healthcare workers.

ADPHC explained that the body takes approximately two weeks after vaccination to develop an immune response.

While the vaccine does not completely prevent infection, it can help reduce the risk of severe illness, complications and hospitalisation.

The centre also reminded residents that flu vaccines are updated regularly based on recommendations from the World Health Organisation and the influenza strains expected to circulate each season.

Residents are encouraged to consult their healthcare provider to determine which vaccine is most suitable for them.

Ali Al HammadiReporter

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