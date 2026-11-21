Azam Khan's explosive half-century powers UAE Bulls to another T10 triumph
Dubai: The UAE Bulls retained their Abu Dhabi T10 crown after beating the Yas Lions by 24 runs in the final at Zayed Cricket Stadium on Friday, with Azam Khan’s explosive half-century setting up their second consecutive title.
The Bulls, who finished third in the group stage, produced their best performance when it mattered most, posting 134/3 in their 10 overs before restricting the Lions to 110/4.
Azam was the standout performer with the bat, smashing 52 off just 22 deliveries at a strike rate of 236. His innings included three fours and six sixes and provided the momentum for the defending champions after Andre Fletcher gave them a flying start.
Fletcher struck 23 off 12 balls, hitting four fours and a six, before David Willey dismissed him in the fourth over with the score at 47.
Azam then took charge, putting the Lions’ bowlers under pressure before Awais Ahmad bowled him in the eighth over. Captain Kieron Pollard kept the scoring rate high with 37 off 17 balls, including four sixes, before being run out in the final over.
Shadab Khan added an unbeaten 14 from just four deliveries, striking a four and a six to take the Bulls to 134/3.
The Lions needed 135 to win but suffered an immediate setback when James Vince was dismissed for a first-ball duck, caught by Pollard off Khushdil Shah.
The pressure continued as Sanjay Krishnamurthi (20 off nine) and Karim Janat (seven off eight) departed, while Andries Gous fell to Sunil Narine. The Lions were left struggling at 46/4 in the sixth over.
Tom Moores tried to revive the chase with an unbeaten 48 off 20 balls, including six sixes. He added 64 runs with captain Jason Holder, who contributed 16 off 10 deliveries, but the target proved too steep.
The Lions finished on 110/4, falling 24 runs short as the Bulls successfully defended their title.
Narine was particularly economical, taking 1/4 from his spell, while Shadab returned figures of 1/12. The Bulls’ bowling effort ensured the Lions never recovered from their early losses.