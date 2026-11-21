Azam was the standout performer with the bat, smashing 52 off just 22 deliveries at a strike rate of 236. His innings included three fours and six sixes and provided the momentum for the defending champions after Andre Fletcher gave them a flying start.

The Bulls, who finished third in the group stage, produced their best performance when it mattered most, posting 134/3 in their 10 overs before restricting the Lions to 110/4.

The pressure continued as Sanjay Krishnamurthi (20 off nine) and Karim Janat (seven off eight) departed, while Andries Gous fell to Sunil Narine. The Lions were left struggling at 46/4 in the sixth over.

Azam then took charge, putting the Lions’ bowlers under pressure before Awais Ahmad bowled him in the eighth over. Captain Kieron Pollard kept the scoring rate high with 37 off 17 balls, including four sixes, before being run out in the final over.

Bari is an experienced sportswriter at Gulf News and has been a sports fanatic all his life. He has years of experience covering Golf, Basketball and American Football. He watches all the sports with the hope of learning something from each of them. With an MBA background and expertise in content management, he aims to deliver every news to the audience that helps create interest in the sport for the reader as well. His passion and enthusiasm for the world of sports is what drew him to the journalistic journey.