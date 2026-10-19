Aayan Khan joins Red Bull to inspire UAE's next cricket generation
Dubai: UAE international cricketer Aayan Khan has joined the Red Bull family as a brand ambassador, marking a significant milestone in his career as he looks to build his profile internationally and inspire the next generation of cricketers in the country.
The all-rounder, who grew up in the UAE and began playing cricket at the age of five, described the association with the global brand as a special moment in his personal and professional journey.
“Joining Red Bull as a brand ambassador is a very special milestone for me, both personally and professionally,” Aayan told Gulf News.
“Having grown up in the UAE and started playing cricket at the age of five, it feels great to reach a stage where a global brand like Red Bull believes in me and my journey enough to give me wings.”
Aayan credited Allah and his family, particularly his mother, for their prayers and constant support. He hopes the partnership will help him reach a wider audience, represent the UAE with pride and encourage young cricketers to pursue their ambitions.
“As a UAE international cricketer, I hope this partnership with Red Bull will help me reach a wider audience, represent the country with pride, and motivate young cricketers to believe in their dreams and work hard to achieve them,” he said.
The UAE international has gained valuable experience competing against some of the world’s leading players. He believes those encounters have helped him develop the discipline and mental strength required to perform at the highest level.
“Playing against some of the best cricketers in the world has helped me understand the importance of preparation, discipline, consistency and staying mentally strong under pressure,” Aayan said.
“Every match and every tournament has given me valuable experience and helped me identify areas where I can improve. These experiences have made me more confident and helped me develop as an all-round cricketer.”
One of the defining moments of his career came at the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup in 2022, when he represented the UAE and became the youngest male senior international cricketer for the country at that time.
Another highlight was the UAE’s historic T20I series victory against New Zealand, during which Aayan received the Player of the Match award.
“Competing against a team of that calibre and being able to contribute to such an important victory was a huge moment for me,” he said.
“These experiences remind me of how far I have come since starting cricket at the age of five. At the same time, I see them as motivation to keep pushing myself, because I believe the best moments of my career are still ahead of me.”
Aayan also believes opportunities to work with global brands can benefit UAE cricket beyond individual recognition, helping bring greater visibility to the sport and its emerging talent.
“The UAE has a lot of young talent, and I believe there is huge potential for the country to achieve even greater things in international cricket,” he said.
“Personally, if my journey can inspire even one young cricketer to work harder, stay disciplined and believe that they can represent the country one day, that would mean a lot to me.”
Looking ahead, Aayan wants to make a consistent impact for the UAE across all formats, help the national team achieve major milestones and continue competing in leading franchise leagues around the world.
He is also keen to establish himself as a reliable all-rounder who can make a difference in crucial moments while learning from different teams and playing conditions.
“Personally, I want to stay grounded, maintain the discipline that has brought me this far, and make my family proud,” he said.
“Ultimately, I want to keep growing, represent the UAE with pride, and make the most of every opportunity Allah blesses me with.”
Aayan Khan joins Rashid Khan, KL Rahul, Ben Stokes, Smriti Mandhana and other big names as a Red Bull athlete representing cricket. That’s a big step for the 20-year-old cricketer.