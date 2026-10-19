The all-rounder, who grew up in the UAE and began playing cricket at the age of five, described the association with the global brand as a special moment in his personal and professional journey.

Dubai: UAE international cricketer Aayan Khan has joined the Red Bull family as a brand ambassador, marking a significant milestone in his career as he looks to build his profile internationally and inspire the next generation of cricketers in the country.

The UAE international has gained valuable experience competing against some of the world’s leading players. He believes those encounters have helped him develop the discipline and mental strength required to perform at the highest level.

“As a UAE international cricketer, I hope this partnership with Red Bull will help me reach a wider audience, represent the country with pride, and motivate young cricketers to believe in their dreams and work hard to achieve them,” he said.

Aayan credited Allah and his family, particularly his mother, for their prayers and constant support. He hopes the partnership will help him reach a wider audience, represent the UAE with pride and encourage young cricketers to pursue their ambitions.

“Having grown up in the UAE and started playing cricket at the age of five, it feels great to reach a stage where a global brand like Red Bull believes in me and my journey enough to give me wings.”

One of the defining moments of his career came at the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup in 2022, when he represented the UAE and became the youngest male senior international cricketer for the country at that time.

“Every match and every tournament has given me valuable experience and helped me identify areas where I can improve. These experiences have made me more confident and helped me develop as an all-round cricketer.”

“Personally, if my journey can inspire even one young cricketer to work harder, stay disciplined and believe that they can represent the country one day, that would mean a lot to me.”

“These experiences remind me of how far I have come since starting cricket at the age of five. At the same time, I see them as motivation to keep pushing myself, because I believe the best moments of my career are still ahead of me.”

Bari is an experienced sportswriter at Gulf News and has been a sports fanatic all his life. He has years of experience covering Golf, Basketball and American Football. He watches all the sports with the hope of learning something from each of them. With an MBA background and expertise in content management, he aims to deliver every news to the audience that helps create interest in the sport for the reader as well. His passion and enthusiasm for the world of sports is what drew him to the journalistic journey.