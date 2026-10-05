IM LS9, flagship SUV by SAIC Group redefines luxury SUVs in UAE with unmatched technology and comfort

Experience the future of driving with IM LS9's advanced REEV and ADAS systems
IM LS9 - Beyond Comparison. Game Changed by a Game Changer.
“IM LS9 is setting a new benchmark for luxury, comfort, technology and power in the UAE,” says Fayha Al Malla, Vice President of Smart Mobility International (SMI). “IM LS9 deliveries have started across the UAE to clients who have been waiting for over six months, and we believe there is a simple reason behind its success: Technology. Quality. Features. Value. Simply in a Class of Its Own.”
Manufactured by SAIC Motor, one of China's largest and most established automotive groups and the first Chinese automotive group to surpass 100 million vehicles, the IM LS9 is backed by decades of automotive engineering experience.
At 5.3 metres long, the LS9 delivers exceptional space and first-class comfort, yet its advanced four-wheel-steering system - with up to 24 degrees of rear-wheel steering - makes this large luxury SUV remarkably easy to manoeuvre, park and enter tight driveways.
Its advanced REEV technology delivers more than 1,500 km of combined range, while 523 HP of continuous power and 0-100 km/h acceleration in just 4.9 seconds bring serious performance to this luxury six-seater.
When asked why SMI places so much emphasis on the word “continuous,” Fayha Al Malla explains: “Today, we see some advertisements for PHEV vehicles claiming 1,000 HP, 1,300 HP or even more in peak power. However, consumers should understand the difference between peak power and sustained power.
Peak power is the maximum output a system can produce under specific conditions, and it may only be available for a limited period. In a PHEV, that headline figure depends heavily on the battery's ability to supply energy to the electric motors. As the battery's state of charge falls, the vehicle's ability to repeatedly deliver its advertised peak performance can change, while the small gasoline engine must increasingly support the energy demand.
A 1.5- or 2.0-litre turbocharged engine by itself obviously cannot continuously produce the combined 1,000-plus horsepower advertised for the complete hybrid system. Under demanding conditions, maintaining performance can therefore involve greater reliance on the engine, along with increased fuel consumption and more noticeable engine noise during operation.
That is exactly why we talk about continuous power, not simply the biggest number on a billboard.
European homologation also distinguishes between maximum or peak output and the 30-minute maximum power used for regulatory purposes for electric drivetrains. This gives consumers another standardized reference beyond a short-duration peak figure.
For us, performance should not only look impressive in an advertisement. What matters is the power and driving experience the customer can actually rely on when the car is on the road.
Peak power can make a great billboard. Continuous power tells you much more about the reality of the drive.”
“But the LS9 is about much more than power. Its advanced Brake-by-Wire technology delivers faster, more precise and intelligent braking control, while its sophisticated dual-chamber air suspension creates an exceptionally smooth, almost cloud-like driving experience.
With up to 20 cm of height adjustment, the LS9 can adapt from comfortable everyday driving to outdoor and off-road environments.
The technology continues with an advanced ADAS system supported by LiDAR, multiple sensors and cameras, assisting the driver and helping make everyday driving more comfortable, confident and safe. Its advanced automatic parking system takes much of the stress out of parking this 5.3-metre luxury SUV, combining intelligent assistance with the LS9's exceptional four-wheelsteering capability.
And when the road ends, the experience continues. Its powerful LED outdoor projector can turn a dark desert night into your own illuminated outdoor space, while external power capability allows you to use portable electrical appliances - from a hair dryer or toaster to a water boiler - wherever your journey takes you.
Inside, zero-gravity seats, 4D massage, a 21.5-inch 4K rear entertainment screen, refrigerator and food warmer, and an extraordinary 3,472W B&O sound system with wireless karaoke transform the cabin into a place where you can relax with your family, feel the energy of a private club, or enjoy music as if you were sitting inside a symphony hall.
“The LS9 can easily stand beside ultra-luxury badges in technology, comfort and quality, but at a completely different level of value.
And beyond the vehicle comes the SMI ownership experience.
Every LS9 is supported by a comprehensive sales and after-sales package, including a 7-year unlimited mileage battery warranty, 5-year/200,000 km vehicle warranty, 3-year/100,000 km service contract, 1-year insurance, free registration, a free home charger and 24/7 roadside assistance, followed by SMI’s dedicated aftersales care.
For us, selling the car is only the beginning. Our commitment is to take care of our customers throughout their ownership journey with a level of service and attention that we believe sets a new standard in the industry.”
And Next? IM LS8.
“For those who do not need six seats but want the technology, comfort and experience of the LS9 in a five-seat, 5-metre SUV, the answer is already on its way.
The new IM LS8 brings all the features of the LS9 in a five-seat package, together with the next generation of IM technology, including Super REEV with 1,605 km of combined range.”
For our clients and potential customers, visit us at our stores in Dubai on Sheikh Zayed Road and in Abu Dhabi on Yas Island.