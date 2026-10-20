Keeping the lights on and water flowing: How UAE’s critical infrastructure is built for resilience

Recent weeks have brought the systems communities rely on every day into sharper focus. In the UAE, power generation, transmission, desalination and critical infrastructure form the backbone of daily life and economic stability – these must continue to operate safely and reliably. That responsibility extends far beyond household electricity supply. It includes the power that keeps hospitals, airports, ports, telecoms networks, data centres and industrial zones running, and the water produced through desalination that underpins homes, businesses and national growth. For operators of critical infrastructure, continuity is equally a responsibility to the communities, economies, and people who depend on these services every day as it is an operational objective.