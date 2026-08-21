Why the ability to keep going has become the new measure of power

Rather than viewing the country’s major initiatives as separate development projects, they can be understood as elements of a wider effort to reduce economic vulnerability. The Barakah Nuclear Energy Plant, for example, is more than an electricity project. It represents a long-term investment in energy security and greater diversification of power generation. The continued expansion of ports and logistics infrastructure is not simply about facilitating trade; it is about ensuring that trade can continue even during periods of regional or global disruption. Similarly, investments in artificial intelligence, digital infrastructure and data centres reflect an understanding that future competitiveness will depend as much on decision-making capacity as on technological capability.