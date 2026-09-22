Mythri backs massive period drama, shifts Fauzi from December clash
The wait for Prabhas' next big swing just got longer. Fauzi, the period drama helmed by Hanu Raghavapudi, will no longer hit theatres on its previously locked date of December 3, 2026. Speculation about a delay had been swirling for a while, tied to unfinished post-production work, and now the production house has put those rumours to rest by confirming it outright, though a fresh release date is yet to be locked.
The confirmation came from Mythri Movie Makers' Ravi Shankar, who addressed the delay on the sidelines of Nani's The Paradise pre-release event on September 21. He said, as quoted by Hindustan Times, "Fauzi is being pushed back a little bit, but it's a next-level movie. You haven't seen brother Prabhas look so grand since Baahubali. It's a movie of that scale. However, small sorry that we are pushing it back a bit. You will cherish it for a lifetime. It's such a massive and great movie."
Why the timing mattered
December 3 wasn't a random pick, Fauzi was headed straight into a box-office pile-up. Naga Chaitanya's Vrushakarma and Dulquer Salmaan's Sri Sri were both slotted for the very next day, December 4. With Fauzi stepping out of that window, the clash is off, and industry watchers now expect the new date to land sometime in 2027.
A quick look at what's coming
Fauzi reunites Prabhas with director Hanu Raghavapudi, best known for the acclaimed Sita Ramam. The film is bankrolled by Naveen Yerneni and Y Ravi Shankar under the Mythri Movie Makers banner, the studio behind the Pushpa series, with Bhushan Kumar's T-Series Films presenting.