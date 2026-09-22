The confirmation came from Mythri Movie Makers' Ravi Shankar, who addressed the delay on the sidelines of Nani's The Paradise pre-release event on September 21. He said, as quoted by Hindustan Times, "Fauzi is being pushed back a little bit, but it's a next-level movie. You haven't seen brother Prabhas look so grand since Baahubali. It's a movie of that scale. However, small sorry that we are pushing it back a bit. You will cherish it for a lifetime. It's such a massive and great movie."