Rajesh Sharma dismisses insect bite reports, clears Prabhas’ Fauzi set of blame: ‘My diabetes was very high’

According to him, the hospitalisation had nothing to do with an insect bite or anything on set. He said he had been dealing with a long-standing skin issue on his right leg, which worsened due to high diabetes levels that he hadn't taken seriously at first. "It's false news. Nothing happened on Prabhas's film set. Neither Prabhas nor the unit was responsible in any way. They are nice people. Nothing happened in Hyderabad while I was shooting there. After I flew back to Kolkata, in a day or two, the situation became severe. Because my diabetes was very high and I didn't take it seriously at the beginning," he said.