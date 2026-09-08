Rajesh Sharma dismisses insect bite reports, clears Prabhas’ Fauzi set of blame: ‘My diabetes was very high’

Rajesh Sharma denies insect bite on Prabhas’ Fauzi set, blames diabetes scare
A few months ago, reports suggested that actor Rajesh Sharma had been hospitalised after an insect bite on the set of Prabhas's upcoming film Fauzi. In a recent interview, Rajesh addressed those reports directly and explained what actually happened.
According to him, the hospitalisation had nothing to do with an insect bite or anything on set. He said he had been dealing with a long-standing skin issue on his right leg, which worsened due to high diabetes levels that he hadn't taken seriously at first. "It's false news. Nothing happened on Prabhas's film set. Neither Prabhas nor the unit was responsible in any way. They are nice people. Nothing happened in Hyderabad while I was shooting there. After I flew back to Kolkata, in a day or two, the situation became severe. Because my diabetes was very high and I didn't take it seriously at the beginning," he said.
Rajesh also addressed the earlier statement from actor and family friend Sudipa Chatterjee, saying she meant well but had been misinformed. "I have had a skin problem in my right leg for long. From there, I have got the infection. She's a good friend. Out of concern, she posted that. But she was wrong informed."
Sudipa's original Instagram post, shared on behalf of Rajesh's family, had described an insect bite while he was speaking with technicians near dense vegetation at Ramoji Film City, followed by a worsening fever during his return flight to Kolkata and his eventual hospitalisation at Manipal Hospital, Dhakuria, with breathlessness and a spreading leg infection.
Rajesh said his treatment is now complete and that he's on the path to recovery, with plans to resume work within the week.
In July, as concern over Rajesh's health grew, the All Indian Cine Workers Association had issued a statement demanding a high-level inquiry into how the actor fell seriously ill.
“The circumstances that led to such a serious medical emergency remain unclear and demand an immediate, impartial and transparent investigation,” the association said.
It also questioned safety standards on film sets, adding, “The film industry has a legal and moral responsibility to provide a safe, hygienic and medically prepared working environment for every artist, technician and worker. Unfortunately, AICWA has repeatedly raised concerns regarding poor hygiene, inadequate sanitation, unsafe working conditions and the lack of proper emergency medical facilities at several shooting locations across the country. Thousands of workers spend long hours on film sets every day, and any negligence can have serious consequences.”