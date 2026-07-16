Now, the veteran actor has explained what led him to leave in the first place, and insisted that the dispute had nothing to do with Akshay personally.

The decision triggered a legal battle with Akshay Kumar, who is also producing Hera Pheri 3. Kumar sent Rawal a legal notice seeking Rs 25 crore in damages, alleging breach of contract and sabotage of the film. After months of developments and reversals, Rawal eventually changed his mind and agreed to return.

The proposed third instalment has been caught in legal disputes, contractual questions, changing allegiances and now the exit of its director. But one of the biggest twists came last year, when Paresh Rawal announced that he was walking away from the project.

For a film about three men who can barely keep their lives together, Hera Pheri 3 has developed a remarkably complicated life of its own.

‘Legal notice was an emotional reaction’

Speaking to Vickey Lalwani, Rawal said his hesitation was rooted in a contractual issue involving the franchise rights.

“No, it wasn’t about, ‘I’m uncomfortable working with Akshay Kumar.’ It was a contractual obligation. If I were to do the film, I needed the approval of Firoz (Nadiadwala, producer) because he is the sole owner of the Hera Pheri franchise. And also of other films like Awara Paagal Deewana, Welcome, and all of that. Until I had his approval, I simply couldn’t commit.”

Rawal said the legal notice that followed left him frustrated at finding himself pulled into a dispute he had not wanted to be part of.

“When the legal notice came, I thought, ‘Why am I getting dragged into legal issues? Am I here to enjoy making a film or to get caught up in this?’ I told myself I didn’t want to be a part of it anymore.”

The actor also offered his own interpretation of why Akshay decided to take legal action, suggesting that the move may have been driven more by emotion than strategy.

“I genuinely believe the legal notice was an emotional reaction. It was probably a case of, ‘How could he say no to me?’ He must have been emotionally disturbed.”

Rawal was also asked why Firoz A Nadiadwala’s approval had not come through. He maintained that the matter was between Nadiadwala and Akshay and that he had deliberately stayed out of it.

“As for why Firoz’s approval never came, that was something between Akshay and Firoz. I never dug deeper into it.”