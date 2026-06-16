Sonu Mmishra claims Kala Hiran wanted cast members to speak against Salman
Dubai: The controversy surrounding Kala Hiran has taken another significant turn. Before Govind Namdev publicly distanced himself from the film, a second actor had already walked off the project, and his reason for leaving is considerably more alarming than simply being misled about the content.
Sonu Mishra, who starred alongside Salman Khan in AR Murugadoss' action thriller Sikandar last year, was offered the lead role in Kala Hiran, a character that the film's own teaser makes clear is modelled on Salman. He shot for two days before walking away. The reason was the contract.
Speaking on the YouTube channel Bollywood Crazies, Mmishra said he was initially excited about the project. "I was very excited for Kala Hiran. I got the opportunity to play superstar Salman Khan. I had started shooting as well. But when a narrative starts getting built, you realise what the intent of the film is."
He asked to see the script and the contract terms after two days on set. What he found ended his involvement immediately. "The makers also realised that they can't control me. After a lot of delay, they showed me the contract, which stated that I had to talk against Salman to the media as well. So, these things are against my ethics," he said.
If accurate, it suggests the project was not simply a film about the 1998 blackbuck poaching case but a coordinated campaign designed to use its cast as public voices against Salman Khan beyond the screen.
Mishra also weighed in on the widely circulated footage of producer Amit Jani tearing up a legal notice from Salman Khan's legal team in public, dismissing it as a publicity stunt. "The legal notice they're tearing, it hasn't even reached them directly. It's just to create hype. It's just made the makers famous. There's nothing more to it," he said, adding that the notice was originally sent in April but was only made a public spectacle in June.
Jani had claimed last week that he had received death threats following the film's teaser release. "For the past 36 hours, all his fans have sent 1,000 messages, including death threats," Jani said when tearing the notice. Mmishra's account puts a different frame on what appeared to be a dramatic act of defiance.
Mishra, who is himself from Rajasthan, was pointed in his criticism of the film's claim to be speaking on behalf of the Bishnoi community, which has been in a long-running legal dispute with Salman Khan over the alleged killing of a blackbuck during the filming of Hum Saath Saath Hain in 1999.
"The Bishnoi community are decent and well-reputed people. Would they support such people whose propaganda is only to create hype for themselves? If you're such a huge supporter of the Bishnoi community, then go plant trees in Rajasthan and help them financially. And if you really have to go against Salman, hire a good lawyer," he said.
Since speaking out, Mishra claims the film's makers have turned their legal pressure on him, objecting to behind-the-scenes footage he posted from his two days on set. "They also objected to me posting the BTS on social media. But if there's no agreement in the first place, then how does it concern them if I post something on my social media or not?" he said.
He was clear that his decision to leave was not driven by fear of any repercussions from Salman Khan or his camp. "I just have to play a character. If I'm offered a villain's role, I'd do it. But this was against my ethics. It could've been my career's biggest project, but it's okay, I'll do some other work instead."
Kala Hiran now finds itself with two former cast members publicly distancing themselves from the project, a Delhi High Court hearing on June 19 following Salman Khan's legal challenge, and a producer who has torn up legal notices on camera while claiming death threats. The film does not yet have a confirmed release date.